Pacific Dental Services' College Advancement Program Marks Milestone with First Graduate

News provided by

Pacific Dental Services

18 May, 2023, 15:55 ET

Supporting Professional Growth: Pacific Dental Services' First-of-its-kind College Advancement Program Helps Team Members Reach Their Goals

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), a leading national leading dental and medical support organization, is celebrating a groundbreaking achievement this week as it honors the first graduate from its College Advancement Program. Deja Yslava, who started at PDS two and a half years ago first as a healthcare coordinator and worked her way up to operations manager in training (OMT), has earned her bachelor's degree in community health from Arizona State University (ASU) through the program.

Continue Reading
Deja Yslava, scholarship recipient, Pacific Dental Services College Advancement Program. Yslava graduated with a bachelor's degree in Community Health from Arizona State University in spring 2023.
Deja Yslava, scholarship recipient, Pacific Dental Services College Advancement Program. Yslava graduated with a bachelor's degree in Community Health from Arizona State University in spring 2023.

The PDS College Advancement Program, which launched in 2021, is the first of its kind in the dental industry, offering eligible team members 100 percent up-front college tuition coverage towards an undergraduate degree of their choice through ASU Online. In partnership with InStride, a premier global provider of strategic workforce education, the program allows PDS operations managers, healthcare coordinators and dental assistants the flexibility and satisfaction of advancing their careers while earning their education tuition and debt-free – all while remaining employed full-time.

Yslava was inspired by her father, a self-made, hardworking man who dreamt of his children attaining higher education and graduating from college. She began attending on-campus classes at ASU in 2015 but had to stop two years shy of graduating, in part due to the heavy financial burden. Starting in 2021, the PDS College Advancement Program provided the scholarship funds that enabled her to resume her studies online while continuing to work and eventually graduate.

Yslava said she chose community health as her major to help those in need and gained knowledge that informs her work at PDS. "I learned a lot about health literacy through my degree program and how every patient has a different understanding of his or her own health," Yslava said. "In my work as an OMT, it's a good reminder to meet patients where they are as individuals and help educate them about not only their oral health but its connection to their overall health."

"I am so grateful for the opportunity that Pacific Dental Services has given me to achieve my dream of earning a college degree, and for the support and encouragement that my managers provided along the way. I feel truly valued by PDS and have a deep sense of loyalty and appreciation for the investment the company has made in me and my future." 

Trish Elliott, vice president of PDS' people services department, said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the graduation of our first College Advancement Program participant, Deja Yslava. At Pacific Dental Services, we are dedicated to fostering the growth and development of our team members, both personally and professionally. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing team members with the resources and opportunities to thrive in their careers and in life."

According to a survey taken by team members currently enrolled in the College Advancement Program, 94 percent of learners said the program increased their desire to grow their professional career with PDS. This program is one of several education benefits available to the company's team members. For those who may not be eligible for the College Advancement Program, other options include a traditional tuition reimbursement program up to $5,250 per year, over 1,000 units of free continuing education, and a professional development program focused on specialized training and certificates.

To learn more about the Pacific Dental Services College Advancement Program, visit pacificdentalservices.com/education.

About Pacific Dental Services
Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,100 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 25 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

About InStride
InStride drives business and social impact through strategic workforce education. As the global leader in these programs, InStride works with corporate partners like Pacific Dental Services, Amazon, Labcorp, Medtronic and more, providing their employees with access to top-tier academic institutions, strategic learning paths and an innovative technology platform. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

SOURCE Pacific Dental Services

Also from this source

Pacific Dental Services Acknowledges the Importance of Volunteerism During National Volunteer Week

Pacific Dental Services Proudly Honors Dental Assistants During Dental Assistants Recognition Week 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.