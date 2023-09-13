Pacific Dental Services Foundation and Owlverick's Launch Coffee Fundraiser

"Love People, Love Coffee" Raises Funds for Southern California Non-Profit.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) Foundation and Owlverick's Coffee have jointly launched the "Love People, Love Coffee" fundraising campaign, supporting the PDS Foundation's International Dentistry Program in Xenacoj, Guatemala, through the sale of coffee.

Guatemala faces an overwhelming demand for dental care, especially among rural residents who encounter challenges in accessing it. Dental diseases, exacerbated by inadequate education and malnutrition, pose significant health concerns. Recognizing the need for oral health care within the country, the PDS Foundation established a cost-free dental clinic in Xenacoj in 2015.

"Love People, Love Coffee" aims to enhance accessibility to these essential oral healthcare services.

"Partnering with Owlverick's for our international dentistry program resonates with our commitment to enhancing global health through service," said Michael Le, Executive Director of the PDS Foundation.

Owlverick's, a minority woman-owned roastery headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., sourced coffee from Asociación Barillense de Agricultores (ASOBAGRI), a non-profit female grower cooperative in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, known for its high-quality, fair trade and organic coffee. Roasted using founder Amy Tang's three generations of experience, the coffee offers notes of orange, mango, banana, and dark chocolate.

"We source a lot of coffee from Guatemala, so I'm grateful to partner with the PDS Foundation as I want to help their free clinic that assists so many underprivileged people in the area," says Tang.

Every "Love People, Love Coffee" purchase enables the PDS Foundation to continue to provide vital oral healthcare to underserved Guatemalans while also empowering female coffee producers and entrepreneurs to defeat the cycle of poverty. To support, visit: owlvericks.com/product/pdsf

About Owlverick's Coffee

Owlverick's is a certified organic, women-owned, minority-owned craft coffee company from Anaheim, Calif. Founder Amy Tang is a third-generation roaster, a refugee immigrant from Vietnam and the first female in the family to own a business. Visit owlvericks.com and @owlvericks on socials.

About PDSF

The Pacific Dental Services® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international dentistry, the PDS Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. Visit pdsfoundation.org.

