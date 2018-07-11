PACIFIC Digital Group Accelerates Expansion into Europe

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PACIFIC Digital Group, the Discovery Agency, extends its international presence with the announcement of a new office location in London, UK. Industry veteran Chris Rothwell to lead the UK team as managing director.

PACIFIC opened the London office in response to its expanding list of global clients as well as the growth of current accounts in the EMEA region. PACIFIC currently services clients in North America, LATAM, and ANZ, as well as Europe. The agency continues to evolve its service offering from a performance marketing background to now include additional creative and consulting services. London was chosen as PACIFIC's newest business hub to better service clients with more in-market resources.

"This expansion demonstrates PACIFIC's enduring commitment to further drive record-breaking ROI for clients through our service offering fueled by proprietary BI and machine learning tools," said Norman Brauns, Founder and CEO of PACIFIC. "We're looking forward to the opportunities the new office will bring under Rothwell's leadership."

Rothwell, who brings more than 15 years digital marketing expertise to the role, was an ideal fit to lead the new London office. He has won several industry awards for campaigns with top brands such as Sony, Burger King, Adidas, AB InBev, and Airbus. Click here to read his full bio.

"PACIFIC has a deserved reputation in the marketing and consulting space and I am excited to be a part of the team that will develop its European presence and take the agency to the next level," said Rothwell.

We are obsessive pattern-seekers and optimizers. Using proprietary tools, we discover deep insights to craft and execute connected marketing strategies that inspire our clients' ideal customers to enter and move through the consumer journey at a continuously improving ROI. PACIFIC, with offices around the globe, works with some of the most ambitious brands in the world, such as Expedia, Travelocity, Jacuzzi, and Cubesmart. For more information, visit www.meetpacific.com.

