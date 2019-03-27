PACIFIC Digital Group to Host Keynote at Digital Travel Summit

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PACIFIC Digital Group, the Discovery Group, will host a keynote session at the upcoming Digital Travel Summit in Palm Springs. Sessions at the event will focus on how travel brands can focus on digital strategies, technology and customer experience to improve operations and build true customer loyalty.

Jamey Bainer, Director of Strategy will present "Eyes Full of Language: How to Tell a Story That Sells Across the Globe." This keynote will identify how to tackle content marketing across multiple regions and, with examples from case studies, showcase how to develop a localized content strategy to build your business results. Attendees are invited to join the session Monday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m.

"Global brands have to maintain a consistent identity across the countries they operate in, but how their message is received by a specific market, within a specific cultural framework, can vary wildly. That's why we're excited to share some case studies of how brands like Expedia use culture-specific insights to build campaigns that drive growth in both regional markets and across the globe," said Bainer. "We're also excited to share how attendees can drive a deeper connection between upper-funnel marketing activities and transactional growth."

Digital Travel Summit will be held April 8 – 10 at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells near Palm Springs, CA. Digital Travel Summit is the premier digital marketing conference for travel, hospitality and leisure companies.

About PACIFIC:

We are obsessive pattern-seekers and optimizers. Using proprietary tools, we discover deep insights to craft and execute connected marketing strategies that inspire our clients' ideal customers to enter and move through the consumer journey at a continuously improving ROI. PACIFIC, with offices around the globe, works with some of the most ambitious brands in the world, such as Expedia, Travelocity, Jacuzzi and Cubesmart. For more information, visit www.pacific.co.

