Pacific Energy Concepts makes the Portland Business Journal Fastest-Growing 100 list 5 years in a row

PORTLAND, Ore., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June 13th, 2019 in the Oregon Convention Center above the noise of an excited crowd, Keith Scott can be heard emphatically stating, "It's all about the team" as he accepted the Lighthouse Award for making the Portland Business Journal Fastest-Growing Private 100 Companies list for the fifth year in a row.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Keith Scott, the start-up promising a new approach to lighting has since expanded to 52 employees and over $37 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington this energy solutions and commercial lighting design company has come a long way.

Preparing to mark their 10th year in business in August of 2019, Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC) has expanded dramatically to serve their national clientele opening offices in both Chicago and Dallas.

With an impressive list of over 7000 completed projects and a client roster that includes big brand customers like Costco and IKEA, PEC has made lighting design and energy efficiency a truly impactful business service.

Their motto, "Good Lighting is Good for Business" encompasses the idea that truly optimized lighting impacts businesses at all levels of an organization. "PEC yields measurable results that advance our clients' business on a larger scale," states VP of Business Development Jay Davis.

Increasing productivity, output, and reducing the long-term cost of lighting while improving safety and morale in industrial and commercial environments are some of the ways PEC is redefining the impact of lighting and energy efficiency.

As their case studies can attest, PECs energy-efficient LED lighting solutions deliver far more than just a retrofit LED upgrade. Armed with a deep understanding of modern lighting technology, PEC energy engineers use a unique process to assess current energy outputs, optics and lumen requirements, and harness cutting-edge software to design the most efficient and effective lighting systems possible to ensure long-term value for their clients.

This level of expertise, innovation, and ability to exceed clients' expectations is why CEO Keith Scott credits his team for the on-going success of the company.

Pacific Energy Concepts is North America's most innovative energy optimization company, delivering custom LED lighting solutions for complex environments (like warehouses, factories, retail spaces and building exteriors). We help generate massive cost savings for energy-conscious companies. We work with some of the world's largest businesses — from Costco to Cisco — and thousands of smaller ones to help them get better results from their energy use. Our experienced team transforms spaces through cutting edge design and lighting science to enable customers to run efficient, save money and work happy. For more information, visit us online at: PacificEnergyConcepts.com

