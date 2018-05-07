Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

PacEx was awarded the Bronze Stevie® for Company of the Year in the Transportation category for their accomplishments in a new and emerging market. The American Business Awards® committee recognized PacEx for "relentless determination and professionalism that has helped shape and refine the cannabis industry." The committee commented, "PacEx has been at the forefront of regulatory conversations and shaping the cannabis industry as a viable market for small and large farmers alike, bringing only safe, premium cannabis to the retail space."

The highly competitive American Business Awards®program received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select the winners. The Stevie® Awards celebrates some of the world's premier business.

"I am incredibly proud of our team and their accomplishment," said Chris Coulombe, CEO of PacEx. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide world-class services and prepare our company and portfolio members for long-term growth. This award shows us how far we've really come in a short period of time. To make history as the first cannabis company to be recognized as Company of the Year by the ABA is a proud moment for PacEx and a pivotal one for the industry at large."

The 2018 American Business Awards® is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for all companies and business owners. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses and stand out as leaders in their industries.

2018 Stevie winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a gala event on Monday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

For a complete list of the Stevie Award winners announced, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Pacific Expeditors

Pacific Expeditors is a Veteran-owned and operated company founded in 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Since 2017, Pacific Expeditors has grown from one to twenty-six employees with the infrastructure to provide sales, warehousing, third-party logistics, and fulfillment services to more than 30 premium cannabis brands in the emerging cannabis industry across the state of California. Chris Coulombe, CEO at Pacific Expeditors, was the first cannabis industry executive to meet with the leadership of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to ensure compliance of cannabis distribution operations statewide. Through their determined team effort, Pacific Expeditors has positioned itself as a premier distribution services provider to the cannabis market.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

