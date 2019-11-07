Pacific Fertility Center Celebrates 20 Years of Advancements and Innovation in Reproductive Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fertility Center (PFC), a leading international clinic for infertility treatment and part of The Prelude Network (Prelude), celebrates its twentieth year in operation during the month of November. Over the last two decades, PFC has been advancing fertility technologies, championing fertility care options, and advocating for the rights of all patients.

PFC was founded in 1999 with a mission of providing a superior experience to infertility patients through advanced technology and innovation. It was established by Eldon Schriock, M.D., Carolyn Givens, M.D., Isabelle Ryan, M.D., Philip Chenette, M.D. and Carl Herbert, M.D., all of whom remain on staff today. In addition to creating the first independent egg bank in Northern California (Pacific Fertility Egg Bank), PFC is one of the pioneers in vitrification, with hundreds of babies born from frozen eggs. PFC is also a leader in single embryo transfers (eSET), recognizing early on the importance of eSET and advocating for it before the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) made it a guideline. By using the latest technological developments, coupled with the expertise of its leading clinicians, PFC now boasts one of the lowest twin rates in the country.

In addition to advancing fertility treatments and services, PFC has expanded its geographical reach, expanding access to high-quality fertility care. Dr. Liyun Li, who joined the practice in 2011, helped launch new services for Chinese speaking patients, with a mission to provide better access to care for patients who don't speak English, whether they live in the United States or abroad. Patients travel to the center from countries throughout Asia, Australia and Europe for its fertility innovation and knowledgeable, compassionate care.

PFC advocates for the rights of all patients and in doing so, has created a strong partnership with the LGBTQ+ community by helping many create families with the use of sperm donors or egg donors/gestational carriers. PFC has also had the opportunity to work with transgender individuals to throughout their fertility journeys.

Recognizing the importance to consistently evolve with patients' needs and remain at the forefront of the industry, the center joined Prelude in 2017, a national network of fertility clinics and egg donation centers across the country offering comprehensive fertility services, including egg freezing, egg storage, genetic testing, IVF and egg donation services.

Today, PFC continues to bring innovation in reproductive medicine to its patients while providing each one with a compassionate, individualized approach to care. This patient-centered approach means each patient is given a dedicated, experienced team of doctors, nurses and fertility care specialists to guide them throughout the fertility process. The combination of expertise and unparalleled care has led to the PFC team being recognized among the "Best Reproductive Endocrinologists" by U.S. News and World Report and the Bay Area's "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly, among other accolades.

"We're extraordinarily proud of the pioneering advancements PFC has brought to the fertility industry and to our patients," said Dr. Isabelle Ryan. "For the last twenty years, we've been honored to help so many patients realize their dreams of having their own families, and we look forward to continuing our contributions to the progression of reproductive medicine while at the same time provide our patients with personalized, compassionate treatment and care."

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, PFC will host giveaways ranging from books to acupuncture sessions. The center will also host educational talks and seminars, including a Free Fertility Seminar, a Fertility and Finances Talk and an Egg Freezing Webinar.

To learn more about Pacific Fertility Center, please visit: www.pacificfertilitycenter.com.

About Prelude Fertility

Prelude was founded in 2016 with the singular mission of helping people ensure their best chances of having a healthy baby when they are ready. The company has become the fastest-growing network of fertility centers in the U.S., providing comprehensive fertility care with the latest science and medicine to help patients achieve their family-building goals. Through the Prelude Network, patients can receive egg freezing and IVF services, genetic testing of embryos, egg donation services, and egg and embryo storage — all delivered with the highest level of personalized care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners. www.PreludeFertility.com

About Inception Fertility Ventures

Inception was founded in 2015 with an ambitious goal to create a family of organizations intent on improving the way patients experience their fertility journey. The company's mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system, and enhancing the overall patient experience. Inception's network of full-service fertility centers, The Prelude Network, is now the largest of its kind including some of the country's top-tier fertility practices in 17 markets across the US.

www.inceptionllc.com / www.aspirefertility.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mia Humphreys

Krupp Kommunications

mhumphreys@kruppnyc.com

239-297-6592

SOURCE Inception LLC

Related Links

http://www.preludefertility.com

