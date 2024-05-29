Pacific Income Advisers Named 2024 Fixed Income Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet

Now In Its 20th Year, Envestnet's Asset Manager of the Year Awards Program Recognizes Top Performing Portfolio Managers with Standout Strategies

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Income Advisers was named Fixed Income Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet | PMC, during Envestnet's annual Elevate Conference in Phoenix on May 14, 2024. Envestnet announced the winners of its 2024 Asset Manager of the Year Awards program during a ceremony at the event, where among the distinguished award winners, Pacific Income Advisers was recognized in the Fixed Income category for its Intermediate Core Plus Strategy.

"At Envestnet, we strive to recognize high conviction portfolio managers who go above and beyond for investors, and elevate standards and best practices for the industry," said Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions. "Congratulations to Pacific Income Advisers for being named Fixed Income Manager of the Year, for their outstanding performance in their Intermediate Core Plus Strategy."

Before selecting Pacific Income Advisers as Fixed Income Manager of the Year, Envestnet | PMC's 28-member research and due diligence team conducted a thorough review of its peers. With a focus on managers who demonstrate strong performance in the calendar year 2023, other criteria included having a high-quality investment team, a disciplined and repeatable process, a clear alpha thesis, and a sustainable competitive advantage. Additionally, long-term performance and the stability of the firm were key considerations in determining the Fixed Income Manager of the Year.

About Pacific Income Advisers

Pacific Income Advisers (PIA) is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm located in El Segundo, CA. PIA manages $2 billion in taxable, investment grade and high yield fixed income portfolios for institutional and private investors worldwide. Since 1986, PIA has been managing income strategies with a disciplined, fundamental investment approach, with an emphasis of delivering risk-adjusted value to its clients. Data as of 3-31-24.

Pacific Income Advisers and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

