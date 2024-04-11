Pacific Legal Foundation Launches 'Fight' Campaign at UFC 300

Featuring two talented MMA fighters, Shane Marshall and Cameron Thomson, the campaign comes fresh off PLF's historic Supreme Court term in which the firm won three new victories (two unanimous). PLF, a public interest law firm representing its clients free of charge, has now won 17 of 19 cases at the Supreme Court — "a champion's record," its campaign notes.

"Pacific Legal Foundation has been going up against the government in court for over 50 years," said Jaclyn Boudreau, brand director at Pacific Legal Foundation. "We have an impressive record at the Supreme Court, but it's hard to contextualize it: Most people don't realize what a battle it is to even get a case to the Court, which takes only 80 cases of 8,000 petitions. This campaign captures our firm's fighting spirit: what motivates us to fight for our clients' freedom despite the long odds, and what it takes to win against the government."

The campaign includes:

A 30-second commercial airing nationally on ESPN during the UFC 300 prelims on Saturday, April 13, 2024 . Have a sneak peek .

. . Two billboards displaying "Never Let the Government Win by Submission" and "Suing the Government since 1973."

Ten Chevy Suburbans wrapped with a bold message: "If you're in the cage, fight," swarming the T-Mobile Arena before the start of the UFC 300 event and performing stunt marketing on the Las Vegas Strip throughout the remainder of the evening.

For more information, visit the "Fight" homepage.

About Pacific Legal Foundation

Pacific Legal Foundation is a national public interest law firm that defends Americans threatened by government overreach and abuse. Since our founding in 1973, we challenge the government when it violates individual liberty and constitutional rights. With active cases in 34 states plus Washington, DC, PLF represents clients in state and federal courts, with 17 wins of 19 cases litigated at the U.S. Supreme Court. For more information, visit pacificlegal.org

SOURCE Pacific Legal Foundation