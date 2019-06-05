Pacific Medical Centers Appoints HMA's Lindsay Harris to Community Board

PacMed CEO Linda Marzano stated, "We're excited to have Lindsay join us, with her experience as a population health strategist and leader of successful employee engagement initiatives. Lindsay's background will help us expand our value-based model of care over the next 3-5 years, as well as refine our recruitment and retention strategies in this challenging market."

Harris will be leading an expert panel webinar at 11 AM PT on June 18th: Dialysis, ESRD, and Chronic Kidney Disease.

Prior to joining HMA, Harris held a variety of program management, program evaluation, and consulting positions. These included roles at Premera Blue Cross, Mathematica Policy Research, and the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington D.C.

She serves on the organizing committee for the Self Insured Institute of America's (SIIA's) Future Leaders Initiative, and has authored articles for the Puget Sound Business Journal, Washington Healthcare News, and The Kaiser Family Foundation. Harris earned a BA in Chemistry from Knox College and a Masters of Public Policy from Georgetown University.

ABOUT HMA – Proving What's Possible In Healthcare™

HMA is a Seattle-based healthcare benefit administrator that partners with brokers and employers to create cost effective, customized health plans throughout the U.S. HMA offers broad access to plan options, customized plan design, outstanding employer/employee support, and access to top-tier provider networks, plus data-driven analysis and health informatics. www.accesshma.com

ABOUT Pacific Medical Centers

Pacific Medical Centers (PacMed) is a private, not-for-profit health care network of 175 doctors providing primary care and over 35 specialties at nine locations around Puget Sound. PacMed cares for the whole community of patients as a co-founding member of Project Access Northwest. With experience developing value-based care, decentralized specialty care in neighborhoods and other strategies, PacMed is an industry-recognized leader at the forefront of changes in healthcare.

SOURCE Healthcare Management Administrators

Related Links

https://www.accesshma.com

