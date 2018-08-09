Pacific Neuroscience Institute Enrolls Its First Patients in Landmark PROSPECT Study for Essential Tremor

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Movement Disorders Center at Pacific Neuroscience Institute is pleased to announce that it has enrolled its first patients into the PRO spective study for S ym P tomatic relief of E ssential tremor with C ala T herapy (PROSPECT) trial from Cala Health Inc. As one of only 30 centers across the U.S., Pacific Movement Disorders Center is currently enrolling eligible patients.

The observational study is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm, study designed to evaluate the extended use of the Cala TWO device in the symptomatic relief of essential tremor in the treated hand for a length of three months. PROSPECT involves the use of a non-invasive investigational medical device at the wrist of the patient's dominant hand and works by stimulating the radial and median nerves.

"We are very excited about this trial for essential tremor patients with mild to severe disease," commented Melita Petrossian, MD, director of Pacific Movement Disorders Center and trial site principal investigator. "Cala TWO represents a non-invasive treatment option which is highly accessible, especially for patients whose tremor is not improved by medication and who are not candidates for, nor are interested in, advanced treatment options such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) or focused ultrasound."

The device is about the size of a smart watch and is charged wirelessly. It is worn twice a day for 40 minutes with the measured endpoints of tremor improvement subjectively and objectively.

What is Essential Tremor (ET)?

ET is a common neurologic condition affecting over ten million Americans, and millions more around the world. The "essence" of the disorder is a shaking of a part of the body, more commonly the arms or hands, head, and even sometimes the voice. It can be devastating in its severe form as it makes daily simple tasks more challenging to accomplish. "ET can run through families, meaning people with parents that have ET, have a higher risk than the general population of developing the condition," added Dr. Petrossian. "It is a progressive disease that can increase in severity over a span of decades, so controlling symptoms is extremely beneficial to patients."

There are currently no pharmacologic therapies that can cure tremor, although there are a few medications that can help control it with some side effects. For those that experience more severe tremors that are bothersome to activities of daily living, a surgical intervention, such as DBS, may be warranted.

PROSPECT Trial Enrollment

People of 22 years and older with mild to severe essential tremor, whether or not on medication for tremor, are invited to participate in PROSPECT.

The PROSPECT study is available at the following two Pacific Neuroscience Institute locations:

PNI-Santa Monica: 2125 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404

PNI-South Bay: 4201 Torrance Blvd., Suite 520, Torrance, CA 90503

For more information and to enroll into the trial, please contact Giselle Tamula, NP, at 310-582-7433

About Pacific Neuroscience Institute

Pacific Neuroscience Institute (PNI) is devoted to the comprehensive care of patients with a wide spectrum of neurological and cranial disorders. Dedicated teams of specialists, state-of-the-art facilities and the use of leading-edge treatment along with our collaborative approach ensure that each patient receives the attention they require for successful treatment and recovery. PacificNeuro.org

