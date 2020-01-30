Pacific Northwest Ascend Hospitality Group, A Famous Dave's Franchisee Selects Provo, Utah To Launch New Brand Prototype

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Hospitality Group announces the grand opening of Real Famous BBQ, a fast casual prototype and brand evolution of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que, part of the BBQ Holdings family. The focused menu allows Real Famous BBQ to execute tasty, handcrafted BBQ highlighted by real ingredients to guests in a fraction of the time. The company has optimized its kitchen design and guest-facing counter space for delivery and to-go business. Additionally, Real Famous BBQ offers catering for all occasions, both large and small. Real Famous is located at 1280 N. University Avenue, www.realfamousbbq.com.

Real Famous BBQ is committed to innovation through its clean approach to smoked meats and dedication to providing guests with sides, sauces, and spices made with as few ingredients as possible. Real Famous BBQ was developed by the Ascend Hospitality Group team, who have combined experience in the BBQ world of more than 50 years. These deep roots in the BBQ business helped lay the foundation to build a concept with the understanding that future generations are actively searching for delicious and flavorful food and drinks in a fast-casual format without artificial ingredients.

The menu at Real Famous BBQ includes slow smoked meats, carefully sliced and weighed to order, as well as BBQ sandwiches, mac & cheese bowls, drinks without artificial sweeteners, and nostalgic dessert options such as mini pecan pies, birthday cake cookie dough, and house made chocolate chip bread pudding. To enhance its rich and savory meats, Real Famous BBQ offers spicy, sweet, and its "Famous" house BBQ sauce, made with real sugar, not high fructose corn syrup. Additionally, Real Famous features Natural Sweet BBQ sauce, free of gluten, artificial flavors, artificial colors, and preservatives.

"Real Famous is what we believe to be the future of BBQ. Craveable smoked meats and classic BBQ fixings that you can feel good about eating. I'm proud to feed my kids our BBQ and I know that we made decisions with this brand that will have an impact on the BBQ Holding's family of brands, the Provo community, and beyond. We are appreciative of all the support from Famous Dave's of America and look forward to delivering on the promise of this brand in the hopes of opening many more`` said Elaina Herber, President of Ascend Hospitality Group.

"It's been a pleasure to launch this new BBQ concept with the Ascend Hospitality Group," said Jeff Crivello, CEO of BBQ Holdings, Inc. "The consumer is demanding a faster, more convenient service model, with real ingredients. We believe this has been achieved and Ascend played an integral part in its creation."

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Ascend Hospitality Group delivers world-class hospitality and culinary experiences with restaurants throughout Washington, Oregon, and Utah. The Ascend Hospitality Group family of brands includes Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi (www.ascendprime.com) and the Lincoln South Food Hall (www.lincolnsfh.com) in Bellevue, WA, six Famous Dave's BBQ locations between Washington and Utah (www.famousdaves.com), Stanford's Restaurant and Bar (www.stanfords.com) in Washington & Oregon, and Portland Seafood Company (portlandseafoodcompany.com) in Oregon.

