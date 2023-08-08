Pacific Northwest plumbing experts recommend homeowners take action for National Water Quality Month

Harts Services advises area residents to get a home water inspection to determine the right filtration system for their needs

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company founded in 2013, encourages area homeowners to take steps to protect the local water supply during August to help recognize National Water Quality Month.

Since 2005, National Water Quality Month has been a time for Americans to think about the importance of fresh water sources and their impact on health, industry and ecosystems.

"Fresh water is an essential resource, and we're extremely fortunate to have an accessible, affordable supply of clean water available," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "But we shouldn't take it for granted. We can all do our part to ensure we continue to have fresh, clean water now and in the future."

Hart recommends area residents follow these tips from the Environmental Protection Agency to keep contaminants out of the local water supply:

Wash your car at a car wash: Taking your vehicle to a car wash saves water and prevents toxic chemicals from being flushed down storm drains and eventually emptying into our clean water sources. Professional car washes are legally required to drain into sewer systems so the water can be treated before being reused.

Rain barrels collect rainwater that can be reused to water your lawn or garden. Avoid fertilizer made with phosphorus: After heavy rainfall or watering, these chemicals can leak into nearby groundwater sources. Use organic materials or wait for dry weather if you absolutely need to use lawn care products.

Pharmaceutical products contain toxic chemicals that should not be introduced to the water supply. Properly dispose of used oil and antifreeze: Drop off these materials at a service station or recycling center.

In addition, Hart urges homeowners to consider a home water quality inspection and home water filtration system.

"While our local water supply is safe and healthy overall, many contaminants still make it into our homes," Hart said. "These chemicals, metals and other substances can negatively impact the smell and taste of tap water and may have short- and long-term effects on the health and well-being of you and your family. Our home filtration systems work better than off-the-shelf options and are more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than bottled water. With our solutions, you can have peace of mind and enjoy water you can trust straight from the faucet."

Harts Services offers a range of home filtration systems, including carbon filters, reverse osmosis systems, UV filtration, water purification and water softeners.

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

