Pacific Northwest's Largest Independent Health Insurance Network Provider Praises Newport Academy's Clinical Intensity and Family Involvement, Establishes Contract for Mental Health Treatment Services

"We are honored to partner with First Choice Health to expand quality mental health treatment coverage for teen and young adult residents in their eight-state Pacific Northwest region and across the US," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Academy. "Our organizations share an intense commitment to providing top-tier client services with measured clinical outcomes, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve an area with such great need."

The Pacific Northwest – specifically Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska, Washington, and Montana – has struggled the most of any US region with higher prevalence of mental illness and lower rates of access to care, according to Mental Health America. Access to services is key to addressing our country's mental health issues, which affect 7.7 million youth aged 6–17 and one in five adults.

First Choice Health is an innovative physician- and hospital-owned company serving over 1 million people in the Northwest since 1985. They offer national access to providers within a growing PPO Network, health plan administration and medical management services, and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

"There is a tremendous need for high-quality, evidence-based mental health treatment services in our region, and we are pleased to add Newport Academy to our list of outstanding providers," said First Choice CEO and President Jaja Okigwe. "We have been very impressed with the level of clinical sophistication and inclusion of family throughout Newport Academy's programs, and believe this sets them apart. We look forward to a lasting national partnership."

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower individuals and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

About First Choice Health

First Choice Health is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health care insurance, offering unparalleled access to providers, expert benefits administration, and an Employee Assistance Program, supporting members in every step of their health care journeys. Built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, the provider-owned FCH focuses on flexible health care administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique health care needs. FCH's advanced population health metrics provide employers with practical data that inform decision-making, while its growing provider network delivers the medical resources needed to take action. Originating as a provider network in 1985, First Choice Health has grown to serve all of Washington and the Northwestern U.S., including Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota. As part of that growth, FCH (headquartered in Seattle, Wash.) began offering health plan administration, medical management, and employee assistance program services. For more information, visit First Choice online at www.fchn.com.

