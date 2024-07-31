Pacific Northwest's Premier Fashion Shows Return, Showcasing Fall Trends Live on the Runway

Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection returns Oct. 4-5, supporting local nonprofits

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection, the Pacific Northwest's most coveted style event, takes center stage Oct. 4-5. For the 19th year, The Collection's iconic, high-energy runway shows return to highlight the newest trends of the season. The two shows will inspire guests to discover their own individual look for everyday style or next travel destination. Fashion Week kicks off with beauty and fitness events, interactive experiences and, of course, irresistible shopping. Tickets go on sale Aug. 8 and 100 percent of every ticket sold goes directly to two local nonprofits. Tickets can be purchased at fashionweekbellevue.com and are expected to sell out quickly.

Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection

"This year's shows are inspired by iconic fashion destinations around the world and meant to celebrate the glamour and adventure of travel and style," said Jennifer Leavitt, Vice President of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "We invite our guests to explore new styles and find their own fashion inspiration from the runway, all while supporting local nonprofits."

For nearly two decades, The Bellevue Collection has contributed more than $1.3M to community partners benefiting social and health services, education and the arts, by donating 100 percent of every Fashion Week ticket sold. This year is no exception, as tickets from The Trend Takeover Runway Show will benefit WWIN: Lifting Women with Education and The Collective Runway Show will benefit KidsQuest Children's Museum.

The Collection's highlight of shows include:

The Trend Takeover Runway Show

Friday, Oct. 4 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue

The Trend Takeover Runway Show reveals the newest fall trends. It's a lively evening to celebrate with friends while enjoying beauty booths, music, fun photo ops, sips and bites. All tickets include a fashionable gift, two drink tickets and a $25 Bellevue Collection promo card. VIP tickets are $125 and General Admission tickets are $100 , with 100 percent of all ticket sales benefitting WWIN. This is a 16+ event.





The Collective Runway Show

Saturday, Oct. 5 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Inspired by runway shows around the world, see the latest fashions from premier brands, presented with a PNW twist, at The Collective Runway Show. Dress up and raise a glass to a stylish night of fashion and fundraising. Every guest is treated to hor d'oeuvres and desserts, along with a premium gift, two drink tickets and a Bellevue Collection promo card. VIP tickets are $200 (includes a $50 promo card) and General Admission tickets are $150 (includes a $30 promo card) with 100 percent of all ticket sales benefiting KidsQuest Children's Museum. This is a 21+ event.

About the Beneficiaries:

WWIN: Lifting Women with Education. WWIN provides scholarships and supports to help Washington women facing barriers to opportunity succeed in college and careers so they, their families and communities can thrive. Since 1992, it has provided grants to women in Washington totaling over $21 million .





KidsQuest Children's Museum: Explore. Play. Learn. KidsQuest Children's Museum is a non-profit organization offering playful, STEAM-based, hands-on learning opportunities that help young minds thrive. Located in Downtown Bellevue, KidsQuest serves children and families through interactive exhibits, innovative educational classes, inter-generational workshops and outreach programs. KidsQuest inspires all children in the community to be future problem solvers, steeped in curiosity, creativity and discovery.

For more Fashion Week programming details and to purchase tickets, visit fashionweekbellevue.com or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About The Bellevue Collection/Kemper Development Company

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development Lincoln Square is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, The Dining District with over 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

