Pacific Oak Capital, LLC Appoints Michael Bender as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital, LLC, a sponsor of commercial real estate-focused alternative investments programs, announced today the appointment of Michael Bender as chief financial officer.

"Michael is a veteran finance professional with a solid track record that spans more than 30 years," said Peter McMillan, co-founder of Pacific Oak Capital. "We are pleased to have him at the helm as Pacific Oak's chief financial officer and believe we will all benefit from his leadership and guidance as we work to grow our investments."

Previously, Bender consulted for private and public commercial real estate and retail companies, providing expertise on equities, initial public offerings, technical accounting matters and capital market transactions.

Prior to joining Pacific Oak Capital, Bender served in a similar capacity with Spirit Realty Capital, Inc., a company with 1,500 single-tenant locations, and Kamal Osman Jamjoom, LLC, a private brand retailer with 1,000 stores in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Bender began his finance career as a senior audit manager at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

"Michael has demonstrated exceptional leadership and experience in all aspects of finance and capital transactions," said Keith Hall, co-founder of Pacific Oak Capital. "We are confident his expertise will be a tremendous value to the firm as we endeavor to deliver quality commercial real estate investment opportunities to financial advisors and their clients across the United States."

Bender graduated from Arizona State University with a Master of Business Administration degree and Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. He is a certified public accountant.

About Pacific Oak Companies

Pacific Oak Companies is comprised of Pacific Oak Capital Advisors LLC, Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC, and Pacific Oak Holdings LLC. Collectively, Pacific Oak will create, advise and distribute commercial real estate investment opportunities to individual investors via the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor channels. Pacific Oak was founded by Keith Hall and Peter McMillan III, two of the co-founders of KBS Capital Advisors LLC. Over the course of their careers, they have collectively participated in the acquisition and disposition of more than $175 Billion in transactions. For more information regarding Pacific Oak Companies, please visit www.pac-oak.com.

