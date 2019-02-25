Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Appoints Mark Koshan Manager of Product and Due Diligence

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC, the affiliated distributor of investment offerings sponsored by Pacific Oak Capital Advisors, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Mark Koshan as manager of product and due diligence.

"Mark is a seasoned financial services professional with more than 10 years of success in the industry," said Mick Manning, president and CEO of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "We are pleased to have him join our team and believe that Pacific Oak and its clients will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and deep understanding of the alternative investment space."

Prior to joining Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group, Koshan served in a similar capacity with KBS Capital Markets Group. Prior to KBS, he was a vice president at Realty Capital Securities, where he led the firm's California internal sales team. Koshan began his financial services career as an internal wholesaler with Grubb & Ellis Securities. He has helped facilitate more than $19.5 billion in sales of real estate-related securities offerings since 2006.

As manager of product and due diligence, Koshan will oversee performance reporting and analysis of the company's alternative investment offerings for broker-dealers. He will also work closely with Pacific Oak senior executives on product development and strategic positioning for future alternative investment offerings sponsored by the company. Future offerings may include publicly registered real estate investment trusts (REITs), private placements, such as tax-advantaged Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs), qualified opportunity zone funds, private equity offerings, and other value-add alternative investment products.

"Mark will support us in the successful pursuit of our mission to deliver quality commercial real estate investment opportunities to financial advisors and their clients across the United States," said Keith Hall, co-founder of Pacific Oak Companies. "Pacific Oak is dedicated to providing solutions to advisors in the broker-dealer channel and we believe that Mark will help us to do just that, adding immense value to our team."

Koshan graduated from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. He holds FINRA series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Companies

Pacific Oak Companies is comprised of Pacific Oak Capital Advisors LLC, Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC, and Pacific Oak Holdings LLC. Collectively, Pacific Oak will create, advise and distribute commercial real estate investment opportunities to individual investors via the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor channels. Pacific Oak was founded by Keith Hall and Peter McMillan III, two of the co-founders of KBS Capital Advisors LLC. Over the course of their careers, they have collectively participated in the acquisition and disposition of more than $175 Billion in transactions. For more information regarding Pacific Oak Companies, please visit www.pac-oak.com.

