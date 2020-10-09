Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Expands Sales Team and Appoints Travis Hamlin as Regional Vice President, Four Corners Region

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group, an alternative investment distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Pacific Oak Capital Advisors ("Pacific Oak"), announced today that Travis Hamlin has joined the company as regional vice president for the "Four Corners" region. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group works with registered investment advisors and broker-dealers throughout the country to distribute Pacific Oak's various real estate-related investment products.

Hamlin joins Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group with more than 16 years of experience in the sales and marketing of investment products. In his role, he will work closely with financial advisors throughout Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico to educate them on Pacific Oak's investment products and the general trends occurring in the real estate and alternative investment sectors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Travis to the Pacific Oak team," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "He is a well-respected and seasoned sales professional. His knowledge of the industry and strong communication and financial services background will help us reach additional advisors throughout the country and we're looking forward to his contributions."

Hamlin previously worked at Select Capital Corporation, the distribution affiliate of SmartStop Asset Management, where he was a top performing wholesaler during his four years at the company. Prior to Select, Hamlin represented Hartman Advisors, Cole Capital, and Fidelity in various investment- and sales-related capacities. Hamlin holds FINRA Series 7 & 63 registrations and graduated from Arizona State University.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is an alternative investment distributor, committed to matching capital with opportunity for individual and institutional investors. Founded in 2018 by Keith Hall and Peter McMillan, the Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products.

About Pacific Oak Capital Advisors

Pacific Oak was formed in 2018 by Keith Hall and Peter McMillan, previously senior executives with one of the most successful alternative investment firms in the nation, where they completed transaction volume in excess of $15 billion of real estate equity and debt over the course of 13 years. McMillan serves as chairman of Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT, while Hall serves as chief executive officer of the real estate investment trust. In addition, Hall and McMillan launched Pacific Oak Keppel REIT, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that has been publicly traded since 2017. In total, Pacific Oak currently manages a diverse portfolio of real estate assets valued in excess of $3 billion.

