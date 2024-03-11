Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Jim Sears as Senior Regional Vice President for the Four Corners Territory

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Jim Sears has joined the company as senior regional vice president. In his new position, Sears will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries throughout Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Utah.

"We are very excited to welcome a seasoned professional of Jim's caliber to the Pacific Oak team," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "He is a dedicated professional with high integrity and his investor-focused approach will help educate broker-dealers and registered financial advisors on investment solutions that address a variety of client needs."

Sears brings more than 25 years' experience developing key relationships among professional investment advisors and has raised more than $600 million in capital through various offerings and sales cycles. Most recently he was with The True Life Companies and before that spent 18 years with Black Creek Group where he was recognized for leading one of the top-producing territories. Sears has also held roles with Invesco Funds, Transamerica and SunAmerica, as well as a local group handling retirement accounts for the majority of Colorado Counties.

Sears holds his FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering a differentiated product suite that target opportunities for compelling risk-adjusted returns through a track record of offering a broad range of alternative investments, including real estate related offerings, qualified opportunity zone funds, DST's, and other private offerings. This includes Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., a public non-traded REIT sponsored by SmartStop REIT Advisors, an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop Self Storage REIT. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC