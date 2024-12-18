Pacific Oak Capital Markets Hires Tracy Mousner as Senior Regional Vice President for the Southern California Territory

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Tracy Mousner has joined the company as senior regional vice president for the Southern California territory. Mousner will build and maintain relationships with financial intermediaries throughout Southern California, Southern Nevada and Hawaii.

"Pacific Oak is excited to welcome Tracy to our team of industry professionals," said Jeff Kremin, president and managing director of distribution for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Tracy has a proven track record in building and maintaining solid relationships, making him an invaluable resource as we continue to grow our sales and distribution opportunities."

Mousner brings more than 20 years of experience in the ﬁnancial services industry and has expertise in an array of alternative investments including REITs, private equity, infrastructure, BDCs, credit, DSTs and qualified opportunity zones. Recently, he was a regional sales director with NexPoint Securities, where he was responsible for capital raise within the Four Corners territory. His previous experience also includes roles with Peachtree Hotel Group and Ridgewood Energy.

Mousner holds FINRA SIE and Series 7, 63, 62, and 22 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering a differentiated product suite that target opportunities for compelling risk-adjusted returns through a track record of offering a broad range of alternative investments, including real estate related offerings, qualified opportunity zone funds, DST's, and other private offerings. This includes Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., a public non-traded REIT sponsored by SmartStop REIT Advisors, an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop Self Storage REIT. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

