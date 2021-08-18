Pacific Oak Hires Matthew Mai as Chief Compliance Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak, a sponsor, manager and distributor of real estate-focused alternative investment programs, announced today that Matthew Mai has joined the company as chief compliance officer.

In his new role, Mai will be responsible for managing the compliance program for the firm's registered investment adviser, Pacific Oak Capital Advisors, and its managing broker dealer, Pacific Oak Capital Markets, and will serve as a liaison for the firm on compliance matters with its regulators, including FINRA, the SEC and states.

"Matthew's thorough knowledge of the securities industry from a product, corporate governance, compliance, and administrative perspective will strengthen our compliance framework as we continue our growth," said Peter McMillan, co-founder of Pacific Oak Capital Advisors. "His ability to provide cross-functional support and guidance will be of tremendous value to the firm."

Mai's financial services career began in 2013 with Pacific Life. Since then, he has served in a variety of compliance-related roles at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers and investment advisers, including Allstate Financial Services, Transamerica Financial Advisors and National Planning Corporation.

Over the years, Mai has served as a subject matter professional to more than 1,600 investment advisor representatives, supervisory personnel and registered representatives and has made significant contributions to the development and improvement of a variety of home office sales processes, procedures and policy.

"Pacific Oak seeks to promote and enhance a culture that encourages ethical conduct and commitments to compliance," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer for Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Matthew's demonstrated ability to train, monitor and influence securities professionals to be prudent in their sales practices will be of critical importance to our field-facing and home office team members."

He holds a bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach, as well as FINRA Series 7, 24, 52 and 66 licenses.

About Pacific Oak Capital Advisors

Pacific Oak Capital Advisors is an alternative investment company that sponsors and manages quality real estate-based investment opportunities for clients of financial advisors and registered investment advisors as well as institutional investors. Formed in 2018, the company is advisor to Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT and Keppel-Pacific Oak REIT, and sponsor to numerous private real estate investment programs. In total, Pacific Oak Capital Advisors and its affiliated companies currently manage a diverse portfolio of real estate valued in excess of $3.4 billion. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalAdvisors.com.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcapitalmarkets.com.

