PACIFIC OAKS COLLEGE & CHILDREN'S SCHOOL NAMES DR. BREEDA MCGRATH NEW PRESIDENT

PASADENA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, a national leader in early childhood education, has appointed Breeda McGrath, Ph.D., as its new president, effective July 1, 2024. Dr. McGrath brings over 20 years of experience in higher education leadership and an extensive background in school psychology to the role, making her well suited to lead Pacific Oaks, a diverse community that educates students at all stages of the academic journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Breeda McGrath as our new president," said Valerie Coachman-Moore, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Pacific Oaks College & Children's School. "Dr. McGrath is a visionary leader with a deep commitment to our core values of respect, diversity, social justice and inclusion, and we are confident that she will guide our venerable institution through a new era of success locally, nationally, and globally."

Throughout her career, Dr. McGrath has demonstrated a record of exceptional leadership and proven results. She currently serves as Associate Dean for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies at The Chicago School. During her nearly 17 years at The Chicago School, she held several leadership positions that included Dean of Academic Affairs for the Online and Chicago campuses. Under her direction, the university achieved significant growth in online student enrollment and greatly expanded academic offerings. She was also instrumental in securing accreditation for several programs and integrating innovative technologies such as AI, telehealth training, and simulation software into the school's curriculum.

Dr. McGrath holds both a Master of Education and a Doctor of Philosophy in School Psychology from Loyola University Chicago. In addition to her background in higher education, Dr. McGrath brings to the role years of experience working as a school psychologist in the Chicago area and an eagerness to further develop partnerships between Pacific Oaks and school districts across California.

"It's an incredible honor to be appointed the next president of Pacific Oaks College & Children's School," said Dr. McGrath. "As its academic programs address important societal challenges – from teacher shortages to gaps in mental health care – I believe Pacific Oaks has unlimited potential to grow and expand. I'm looking forward to working collaboratively with faculty and staff to build the Pacific Oaks of the future and innovate sustainable growth."

Dr. McGrath will be in attendance at Pacific Oaks' 64th graduation ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. PST on June 8, 2024, at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Of the 327 graduates, 66% are first generation college students.

Pacific Oaks is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit education system made up of six colleges and universities that uses shared infrastructure and collaboration to drive innovation and advance student outcomes. Since joining The Community Solution in 2010, Pacific Oaks has expanded educational offerings to include a doctoral program and more than 20 academic areas including social work, business and management, psychology, early childhood education, education, teacher credentialing, human development, and marriage and family therapy.

"Dr. McGrath's transition from The Chicago School to Pacific Oaks is a testament to our philosophy of Radical Cooperation and partnership within The Community Solution Education System," said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., president of The Community Solution Education System. "Her deep understanding of our System's principles will facilitate seamless collaboration with her peers, driving our collective success."

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, institutionally accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, marriage and family therapy, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, social work, community psychology, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution. Pacific Oaks College is a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of colleges working together to advance student success and community impact.

