PACIFIC OAKS COLLEGE PARTNERS WITH SAN GABRIEL VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO ENRICH TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN EDUCATION

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oaks College announced a dynamic collaboration with the San Gabriel Consortium, aimed at elevating Transitional Kindergarten education within the consortium's school districts. As part of this partnership, Pacific Oaks will provide professional development training for Transitional Kindergarten teachers that incorporates its values of social justice, inclusion, diversity, and respect into the curriculum and teaching methodologies.

The San Gabriel Consortium, consisting of San Gabriel, Rosemead, South Pasadena, and Temple City school districts, has been awarded a grant totaling $500,000 through the California Department of Education's Early Education Teacher Development Grant Program. This funding will be instrumental in advancing Transitional Kindergarten education across the consortium's schools.

"We are excited to embark on this journey to support teachers working in Transitional Kindergarten education," says Dr. Jerell Hill, dean of the School of Education at Pacific Oaks College. "For more than 75 years, Pacific Oaks has served as a national leader in teacher preparation and early childhood education. This partnership allows us to provide essential training to help transform local Transitional Kindergarten education, fostering a sense of exploration, creativity and respect in children."

Beginning in 2025, Transitional Kindergarten will be required in all California public school districts and will serve as a bridge between preschool and traditional kindergarten. These programs offer an additional year of public schooling for four-year-olds and provide them with a valuable opportunity to develop social, emotional, and academic skills before entering kindergarten. Moreover, recent research from the Public Policy Institute of California demonstrates the benefits of Transitional Kindergarten in identifying English Learner students and students with special education needs earlier in a child's life.

With Pacific Oaks' expertise in early childhood education and focus on hands-on, interactive learning, this partnership aims to strengthen Transitional Kindergarten education in the region and equip educators with the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. It will provide approximately 75-100 current educators and paraeducators with comprehensive training, professional development sessions, and coursework tailored specifically for Transitional Kindergarten teachers. These sessions will both equip educators with practical skills and instill a deep understanding of diverse perspectives and inclusive practices.

"We are excited about the opportunity to enrich the educational experience of our youngest learners through this partnership," says Dr. Joan Perez, assistant superintendent of educational services for San Gabriel Unified School District. "The collaboration with Pacific Oaks brings an expertise in innovative and progressive teaching practices that will undoubtedly inspire our educators."

Monthly sessions and a summer seminar will provide ongoing support and enrichment opportunities for participating teachers. Additionally, Pacific Oaks will launch a cohort program, welcoming 10-12 aspiring educators committed to early childhood education within the consortium.

In recent years, Pacific Oaks has built partnerships throughout the state to support local districts and create a pipeline of qualified teachers. Most recently, the college partnered with Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) to develop an innovative tuition-free residency program in which each graduate will be offered a three-year employment contract to work full-time within SCOE.

Pacific Oaks is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit education system made up of six colleges and universities that uses shared infrastructure and collaboration to drive innovation and advance student outcomes. Since joining The Community Solution in 2010, Pacific Oaks has expanded educational offerings to include more than 20 academic areas including social work, community psychology, and organizational leadership.

For more information, school districts and organizations interested in partnering with Pacific Oaks should contact Dr. Thomas Cobos, Executive Director of Outreach at Pacific Oaks, at [email protected] or (626) 529-8092.

About Pacific Oaks College & Children's School

Founded in 1945, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School is composed of two educational entities. Pacific Oaks College is a nonprofit, institutionally accredited higher education institution offering bachelor's and master's programs in human development, marriage and family therapy, education, early childhood education, teacher preparation, social work, community psychology, business administration, and organizational leadership and management. Pacific Oaks Children's School provides early childhood education programs for children ages 6 months through 5 years and has pioneered achievements in the areas of anti-bias education, emergent curriculum, and peaceful conflict resolution. Pacific Oaks is a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact.

