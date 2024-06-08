Five Fun Food Offerings Feature Smashie's Burgers, Mr. Nice Fry, Churrita Churro, Scoops Creamery, and Cosmic Funnel Cake; Arizona's eegee's frozen fruit beverage debuts in Mr. Nice Fry

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a stroll on the Santa Monica Pier to "Snackville" at Pacific Park, the all-new fun, food area with reimagined culinary concepts by Michelin-Star Chef James Kent, that features five new dining options that officially opens on Friday, June 7.

"Snackville" is the first of many exciting new capital investments to be introduced at Pacific Park. "Snackville" is located on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier boardwalk and offers hand-held treats and delicious eats right by the entrance to the two-acre amusement park including:

Take a stroll on the Santa Monica Pier to “Snackville” at Pacific Park, the all-new fun, food area with reimagined culinary concepts by Michelin-Star Chef James Kent, that features five new dining options that officially opens on Friday, June 7. “Snackville” is located on the world-famous Santa Monica Pier boardwalk and offers hand-held treats and delicious eats right by the entrance to the two-acre amusement park. Pacific Park Introduces ‘Snackville’ With Reimagined Culinary Concepts By Michelin-Star Chef James Kent featuring five fun food offerings with Smashie’s Burgers, Mr. Nice Fry, Churrita Churro, Scoops Creamery, and Cosmic Funnel Cake; Arizona’s eegee’s frozen fruit beverage debuts in Mr. Nice Fry, Smashie's Burgers, serving smash burgers, loaded hot dogs, and a selection of freshly fried fries. Smashie’s anchors the new “Snackville” at Pacific Park. Smashie’s hot, fresh burgers are charbroiled on the griddle, topped with slices of American cheese, grilled onions, and all-new Smashie Sauce, then assembled and pressed for a crispy, melty, juicy, burger experience.

Smashie's Burgers , serving smash burgers, loaded hot dogs, and a selection of freshly fried fries. Smashie's anchors the new "Snackville" at Pacific Park. Smashie's hot, fresh burgers are charbroiled on the griddle, topped with slices of American cheese, grilled onions, and all-new Smashie Sauce, then assembled and pressed for a crispy, melty, juicy, burger experience.

, serving smash burgers, loaded hot dogs, and a selection of freshly fried fries. Smashie's anchors the new at Pacific Park. Smashie's hot, fresh burgers are charbroiled on the griddle, topped with slices of American cheese, grilled onions, and all-new Smashie Sauce, then assembled and pressed for a crispy, melty, juicy, burger experience. Mr. Nice Fry , serving fresh fry varieties including Skinny Dippers, Swirly Fries and Tater Wheels. Mr. Nice Fry satisfies boardwalk guests' cravings for all things golden, brown and delicious. Mr. Nice Fry's fun selection of fried potatoes is served with tasty dipping sauces and premium seasonings to keep tater lovers coming to the boardwalk again and again.

, serving fresh fry varieties including Skinny Dippers, Swirly Fries and Tater Wheels. Mr. satisfies boardwalk guests' cravings for all things golden, brown and delicious. Mr. fun selection of fried potatoes is served with tasty dipping sauces and premium seasonings to keep tater lovers coming to the boardwalk again and again. eegee's , an Arizona beverage staple since 1971, is making its Hollywood debut over the cool blue waters of the Pacific Ocean. Located inside Mr. Nice Fry , eegees are the perfect blend of real fruit and frozen goodness that'll have you sipping on sunshine year round.

, an beverage staple since 1971, is making its debut over the cool blue waters of the Pacific Ocean. Located inside Mr. , eegees are the perfect blend of real fruit and frozen goodness that'll have you sipping on sunshine year round. Churrita Churro , a classic fried dough treat gets a decadent upgrade at Churrita. Cinnamon sprinkled, dulce de leche filled, or chocolate dipped, get your churro fix, with or without creamy soft-serve ice cream at Santa Monica's hottest new sweet shop.

, a classic fried dough treat gets a decadent upgrade at Churrita. Cinnamon sprinkled, dulce de leche filled, or chocolate dipped, get your churro fix, with or without creamy soft-serve ice cream at hottest new sweet shop. Scoops Creamery , located just inside Snackville's main entrance, Scoops Creamery serves frozen treats including hand-scooped ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. Scoops Creamery is open daily and offers six flavors of Dippin' Dots and freshly made funnel cakes, which you can top with your choice of Lappert's premium ice cream.

, located just inside main entrance, Scoops Creamery serves frozen treats including hand-scooped ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. Scoops Creamery is open daily and offers six flavors of Dippin' Dots and freshly made funnel cakes, which you can top with your choice of Lappert's premium ice cream. Cosmic Funnel Cake, Pacific Park's signature Funnel Cake is a boardwalk treat that can't be missed on any visit to the Santa Monica Pier. The name comes from the technique of pouring batter through a funnel into hot oil. The funnel gives the cake its signature texture. Funnel Cakes are typically served with a dusting of powdered sugar. At "Snackville" they are served at Cosmic Funnel Cakes and Scoops Creamery and can be topped with strawberries, whipped cream, or even a scoop of your favorite Lappert's premium ice cream.

"Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier has been an opportunity to apply our restaurant experience to some of my most beloved amusement park foods," said James Kent, Michelin-Star Chef and Executive Chef at Saga Hospitality Group. "We'll serve exactly what I want when I'm on the water with my family, namely the definitive smash burger and extra crispy fries."

Chef James Kent's culinary journey began at Bouley, leading to Le Cordon Bleu and Johnson & Wales. He honed his skills at renowned kitchens like Babbo and Jean-Georges before joining Eleven Madison Park. Under Kent's leadership as chef de cuisine, EMP earned four stars from The New York Times and three Michelin stars. In 2017, Kent set out to pursue his first solo project–an ambitious pair of restaurants in the landmark Art Deco building at 70 Pine Street in New York's Financial District. Kent opened Crown Shy, the first of those restaurants, in March 2019. Just six months after opening, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star. After 18 months of pandemic-related delays, the pair opened SAGA–a fine-dining restaurant in the tiered spire of the building–in August of 2021. In October 2022, SAGA was awarded two Michelin stars.

"Pacific Park is excited to be working with Chef James Kent and look forward to implementing the new culinary concepts developed for 'Snackville' and other projects," said Nathan Smithson, Senior Director of Business Affairs at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. "We look forward to introducing 'Snackville' to a whole new audience visiting Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier."

SC Holdings, an investment firm with extensive experience in the consumer, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, recently acquired the operating group of Pacific Park and committed $10 million in capital investments over the next five years in Pacific Park's food and entertainment programs, supporting park operations and keeping it a fun and friendly destination for tourists, families, and the community.

eegee's has been capturing the hearts and quenching the thirsts of Arizonans since 1971 with its frozen fruit drinks called "eegees." Today, there are 30 eegee's locations across Southern Arizona. For generations, eegee's has been a staple and cornerstone to their communities. They are excited for the opportunity to share the eegee's love and sweeten the moment for Southern Californians one eegee at a time. Connect with eegee's online at www.eegees.com and on Instagram/X/Facebook/TikTok at @eegees.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA's only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five fun food offerings and retail beach shops. Pacific Park's signature rides include the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel, the Pacific Wheel, and the West Coaster, a steel roller coaster that races 55 feet above the Santa Monica Bay. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, and go to Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark or X.com/pacpark.

Contact: Cameron Andrews, [email protected],

SOURCE Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier