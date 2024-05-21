Pacific Power Source Introduces a Regenerative Grid Simulator with PHIL, and a High Power Regenerative Electronic Load up to 440kVA/kW

Pacific Power Source's New Regenerative Grid Simulator with PHIL (GSZ Series) and High-Power Electronic Load (ELZ Series) provides right-sized power up to 440kVA for mid to high power applications in the renewable energy, e-mobility, EV charging, and power conversion markets.

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Power Source, a leading global provider of AC & DC power test solutions, announces two cutting edge products, based on one of the company's most popular platforms, the all-in-1 Regenerative AC DC Power Sources - AZX Series.

The GSZ Regenerative Grid Simulator with PHIL provides a comprehensive platform for emulating the grid while the ELZ High Power Regenerative Electronic Load simulates any AC or DC power load. Models are available in 30kVA/kW, 45kVA/kw, and 55kVA/kW power blocks. Test systems are parallelable up to 440kVA/kW and upgradable to meet future power requirements.

"The best-in-class GSZ and ELZ Series are optimized for PHIL and have three powerful DSPs to cover advanced applications with the highest level of flexibility and intelligence. Comprehensive, versatile, and easy to use, our goal is to help innovate the way you test with smart power." Herman Vaneijkelenburg, Product Director.

The ability to emulate AC sourcing and loading supports the development and testing of grid connected devices such as the utility grid, EV chargers, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Solar PV/grid-tied inverters, energy storage systems, and more.

Regenerative, Bidirectional Power in Compact Design

These SmartRegen® products have greater than 90% energy efficiency and a high-power density with up to 55kVA in a single, mobile-friendly cabinet. Its top-vent air-cooled design allows the option to place them against a wall or back-to-back for high power multiple parallel units to maximize floor space.

SiC-Based Platform with Dual Voltage Range and Galvanic Isolation

The high tech 4-Quadrant design in Silicon Carbide (SiC)-technology supports superior voltage range, current and power specifications to enhance performance. Available voltage ranges are 225VLN / 390VLL and 440VLN / 760VLL in AC mode or ±335Vdc and ±650Vdc in DC Mode. Dual voltage ranges and constant power mode operation support a wide span of voltage and current output combinations. The system's fully galvanic-isolation and protection features protect the operator and UUT so users can test with confidence. Optimized for PHIL applications, this additional testing capability is ideal for real-time systems.

Ultimate Flexible Configuration & Programming Tools

A unique capability is the simultaneous AC and DC operation of modes per phase, and the automatic switching of output modes. This provides the ultimate flexibility for testing a wide range of conditions. Multiple, user-friendly control options provide the user with extensive control of AC and DC test parameters.

SmartSource Suite Remote Control Platform

Select from a wide range of test sequences or your own with built-in powerful custom waveform creation and measurement tools. The embedded proprietary SmartSource Suite remote control platform provides the most advanced real-time control and analysis on the market today. Fully develop and execute test sequences using the web browser interface saving significant time.

Learn More

GSZ Series Regenerative Grid Simulator with PHIL : This grid simulator is designed for the testing and verification of all grid-tied applications with an optional load and PHIL mode. Emulate grid conditions and test to regulatory compliance standards such as IEEE 1547, UL 1741, IEC 61000-3, IEC 61000-4, and more.

This grid simulator is designed for the testing and verification of all grid-tied applications with an optional load and PHIL mode. Emulate grid conditions and test to regulatory compliance standards such as IEEE 1547, UL 1741, IEC 61000-3, IEC 61000-4, and more. ELZ Series Regenerative Load Simulator with PHIL: This high-power AC / DC load operates in four-quadrants, designed for testing any AC and DC load applications. The unit has several AC and DC emulation modes and provides flexible configurations of single, split and 3-phase operation.

For more details, visit Pacific Power Source's webpage on Regenerative AC/DC Sources and Loads. Contact us at [email protected].

About Pacific Power Source, Inc.

Founded in 1971, Pacific Power Source (PPS) is an industry leading manufacturer of AC and DC power test solutions. Our reputation as a market and technology leader stems from our best-in-class products, commitment to R&D investments, and exceptional worldwide customer support.

Contact:

Julie Tran

Marketing Manager at Pacific Power Source, Inc.

***@pacificpower.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13021444

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Pacific Power Source, Inc.