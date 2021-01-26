Pacific Private Money Group Announces Launch of "Family of Funds"

"With growing uncertainty in traditional investment markets, real estate debt provides a way for investors to obtain reliable, above-market yields by tapping into the strong demand for bridge financing," said Mark Hanf, Founder and CEO of PPM. "With our four unique funds, investors can choose from various risk/reward levels while diversifying their portfolio."

Pacific's four mortgage debt funds target annualized investor returns from 6% to 12%. They include Pacific Private Money Fund, a traditional bridge loan fund since 2013; Pacific Freedom Fund, a short term loan fund that currently pays a flat 7% and has no enforced lockup period; North Star Capital Fund, a construction loan fund; and SouthWest Note Fund, a Texas-based fund that invests in discounted seller-carry mortgages.

About Pacific Private Money

Founded in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, Pacific Private Money (PPM), is one of the most respected and fastest growing companies in the private capital market space and has established itself as a market leader for private consumer and real estate investor loans throughout California. PPM offers transitional bridge loans, ground-up construction, commercial and non-owner occupied acquisition and rehab loans. Since formation, PPM has written over 2,000 loans and deployed nearly $1 billion in private capital.

