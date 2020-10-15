Pacific Private Money Group Announces Launch of Pacific Mortgage Capital, a Non-QM and Jumbo Lending Division

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Private Money Group LLC (PPM), announced the launch of Pacific Mortgage Capital (PMC), a new lending division focused on Non-QM and Jumbo Prime financing for West Coast borrowers. PMC is intended to compliment Pacific Private Money Inc., an institutional-grade private money lender launched in 2008.

Pacific Mortgage Capital is headed by 28-year industry veteran William Aubrey, president of the new lending firm.

To learn more, visit https://pacmortgagecapital.com/. Your non-agency, solution-oriented lending partner.

"With industry experts predicting Non-QM growth from 4 times to 10 times in 2021, Pacific Mortgage Capital will be the one lender able to provide originators a full service offering of Non-QM, non-agency Jumbo Prime, investor rental products as well as traditional alternative, bridge financing options," said Mr. Aubrey.

With the launch of Pacific Mortgage Capital, PPM now covers the full spectrum of non-bank real estate financing.

"Increased bank lending regulations and restrictions have been a catalyst for growth in the alternative finance space since 2012," said Pacific Private Money founder and CEO Mark Hanf, "Non-QM lending has doubled in growth every year for the past three years pre-Covid, and we expect similar growth opportunities in 2021 and beyond."

About Pacific Mortgage Capital

Launched in 2020, Pacific Mortgage Capital is headed by William Aubrey and Tammy Blanchard, both long term veterans in non-agency and alternative finance markets. PMC is committed to the continued growth in the ever-evolving Non-QM and non-agency lending space. Working with third-party mortgage advisors, PMC is focused on quality lending, positive customer experience and providing innovative credit solutions in this growing market space.

About Pacific Private Money

Founded in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, Pacific Private Money (PPM), is one of the most respected and fastest growing companies in the private capital market space and has established itself as a market leader for private consumer and real estate investor loans throughout California. PPM offers transitional bridge loans, ground-up construction, commercial and non-owner occupied acquisition and rehab loans. Since formation, PPM has written over 1,700 loans and deployed more than $750 million in private capital.

