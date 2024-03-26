Pacific Processing Announces $10M Capital Fund to Acquire and Partner with ATM Deployers

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Processing, a leading provider of ATM equipment, services, and portfolio management, today announces a $10M capital raise to fund ATM portfolio "Partial Acquisitions" or full acquisitions and within seven key markets throughout Southern California and Las Vegas, in addition to a nationwide "Micro Partnership" offering. Qualifying ATM portfolios should have between 25-250 machines.

These unique and blended acquisition/partnership strategies will allow independent ATM deployers (IADs) to grow their business by selling a piece of their company and rolling that cash back into their cash-loading inventory. Partnering with Pacific Processing leverages access to capital, industry knowledge, unique proprietary forecasting algorithms, and software enhancement tools that maximize operational efficiency, uptime and profitability.

"When I first started my ATM business in 2008 - with just a $5,000 loan - I continuously plateaued through different partner investors. I often outgrew their capital capacities faster than anticipated," said Gianni Del Vecchio, CEO and Founder of Pacific Processing, "What I needed was a funding source that allowed my company to unlock it's full growth potential without inhibiting the needs of our very cash-intensive business."

"It doesn't have to be this way," says Del Vecchio. "Having built my fleet from scratch, I respect the hustle and grind of ATM operators, physically installing hundreds of ATMs with my own bare hands and performing over 10,000 cash loads over 15 years. I built this fund to alleviate the cash-intensive hamster wheel pressure felt by IADs that often prevents them from having a higher quality of life and the ability to grow to their maximum potential. The goal with this acquisition/partnership program is to help IADs accomplish their dream of being a business owner, instead of having the business 'own them.'"

"Now that I've found the right capital partner, our organic growth has more than doubled and we are well positioned to help would-be partner IADs that show ambitious growth trajectories from 'getting stuck' scaling their own companies through this unique growth model," Del Vecchio continues.

"Pacific Processing's "Partial Acquisition" and "Micro Partnership" offerings are designed to allow ATM operators to scale more quickly, take more than a three-day vacation, not suffer to keep machines afloat through every single federal holiday weekend, and have more control over their growth."

Pacific Processing is making full or Partial Acquisitions strategically in the following markets:

Los Angeles County, CA

Riverside County, CA

San Bernardino, CA

Ventura County, CA

Orange County, CA

San Diego County, CA

Clark County, NV ( Greater Las Vegas Area )

The company's goal is to purchase 50-100% of the portfolio. If a full acquisition is completed, Pacific Processing will take over vaulting the ATMs within three months. "This is an ideal option for those who are ready to exit the business or need a strategic partner to allow them to make alternative investments or grow their portfolio," says Del Vecchio.

Pacific Processing is also making nationwide Micro Partnerships where it buys 50-75% of the ATM portfolio, allowing the seller to continue profiting by vaulting the ATMs for a minimum of 36 months. "This option is designed for IADs that want to supplement their vault cash with their recently redeemed cash and continue vaulting their terminals with lower frequency intervals, reinvest the capital back into growth strategies, or make alternative investments."

In continued growth situations, Pacific Processing will support and fund the operator in a pro-rata fashion to keep ownership percentages equal to the time of investment, ensuring success and quality care of the capital investment. A quarterly rolling valuation on the ATM Portfolio will be conducted to measure and track growth over time.

Although all business inquiries will be considered, ATM portfolios meeting the following criteria, will take priority:

25-250 ATMs

$5,000 -75,000/month gross profit

-75,000/month gross profit 70% or more contract coverage

Processing-only businesses and IADs with at least ten fully trained affiliates with a minimum of 70% contract coverage and/or merchant-owned portfolios, with strong contract coverage, will also be considered.

Interested IADs are invited to SUBMIT DEALS HERE or send an email directly to [email protected].

ABOUT PACFIC PROCESSING — Founded in 2008 by Gianni Del Vecchio, Pacific Processing has quickly become a leader in the US ATM industry. Today, the company offers ATM placement services, cash management, ATM portfolio management, Mobile ATMs for special events as well as a full suite of merchant services and credit card processing. With offices San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas (Corporate), Pacific Processing has access to over 250 certified ATM service technicians and affiliates in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico.

Founder Gianni Del Vecchio is a thought leader in the industry holding two patents for innovative ATM technology. He and his team from KLEAR Technologies Inc. were also awarded the first ever ATM Industry Association Next Gen product certification for its patented product, SecurPair in 2021. For more information, visit www.pacificprocessing.com, email [email protected] or call 1-855-472-2776, 1-855-4-PACPRO.

