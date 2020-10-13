Pacific Program Management Adds Board of Advisors to Leadership Team

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announces the addition of its first Advisory Board. Following its national expansion and a name change to reflect its business focus on broader commercial program management strategies, PPM formed the Advisory Board to deepen its bench of business acumen and industry expertise to support the company growth strategy.

"Our business has evolved over the past 11 years from a small one-man shop out of my house, to a nationally recognized strategic commercial real estate partner that helps businesses reimagine the potential of their workplace," said Clark Lindsay, PPM CEO. "To continue to build on our growth, it is important that we bring diverse, seasoned executives to the table."

In addition to Lindsay and PPM COO, Don Schulz, the board consists of three additional members:

Craig Robinson: A well-respected and influential leader in commercial real estate who has led public, global commercial real estate businesses. Most recently he built and led Powered By We, a hyper-growth business unit at WeWork providing technology, development, and management services to real estate owners and tenants. With an MBA from Harvard, Robinson's diverse leadership experience and proven business acumen will bring fresh perspective to PPM's growth and innovation.

Ed McGovern: A 20-year veteran of commercial real estate strategy involving high rise commercial development and private equity. Currently serving as the managing director of capital markets for Security Properties, McGovern's financial ingenuity and expansive career experience will bring new perspectives on evolving opportunities in the changing commercial landscape.

Jean Brittingham: A highly sought business consultant who has worked with PPM as a strategic advisor for over a year, Brittingham is the co-founder of New Legends Now. With 30 years of experience addressing organizational complexity, she has helped countless teams and businesses respond to new opportunities. Her understanding of PPM's vision provides added insight into its future as it seeks to scale while maintaining its strong people-centric culture.

PPM is a commercial real estate program management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines including workplace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

