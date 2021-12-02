Pacific Program Management Adds New Leadership to Its Human Resources Team

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced a new Human Resources Operations Director, Dave Perkins, has joined the company. Reporting to Deb Hamm, Vice President, People, Culture and Operations, Perkins will be responsible for the operations function of HR for the firm, including payroll, analytics, reporting, and systems involving employee data and information.

Perkins has more than 25 years of HR experience and led initiatives relating to policy design, compensation, performance management, talent acquisition, compliance reporting, HRIS implementation, HR workflow development, learning and development, and mergers and acquisitions in both large and small organizations.

"I am excited to join such a dynamic, entrepreneurial firm that is clearly focused on people as a core value," Perkins said. "I am passionate about people development and strong organizational culture, and look forward to partnering with PPM's employees and leaders to align HR strategies with business initiatives and goals."

Prior to joining PPM, Dave was Regional Director of HR Operations for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. Over the course of his career, he has worked with business leaders across the United States during high growth times. Dave has helped new and existing businesses establish and maintain strong and compliant HR practices.

"Dave is an exceptional HR professional and his experience in the people services industry makes him an exciting addition to the team," noted Deb Hamm. "Ensuring that the operations of our HR function runs smoothly so that we can drive change management across the platform of systems that support people is a key component of how we can invest in our team and our future."

Hamm added that she and Dave have worked together over the past 10 years in various settings, and recognizes that whether he is promoting employee growth or dealing with complex issues, "Dave is a pro. We are lucky to have this kind of talent at PPM."

Perkins is based in PPM's headquarters in Seattle.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.

