Pacific Program Management Adds New Leadership to its Workplace Consulting Practice

SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the addition of Ann Tirrell-Burton to its growing workplace consulting practice. Ann will report directly to the Vice President of Workplace Consulting, Siobhan Harold Fink, to help bolster continued growth of this high-demand service line.

Ann Tirrell-Burton joins PPM's growing workplace consulting practice as the Director of Consulting.

As the Director of Consulting, Ann will support the firm's strategic consulting practice and drive innovation in various business verticals, particularly Life Science. With over 20 years of experience as an advisor on developing corporate real estate portfolio plans, Ann has executed location and site selection, leases, workplace strategies, and organizational realignment for Fortune 500 companies across North America. She has also held leadership roles for Accenture, standardizing facility delivery services across a global pharmaceutical client's portfolio. In addition, Ann helped to develop a feasibility study for the Prime Minister in the State of Melbourne, Australia, and has also led operations & real estate for start-ups and global technology companies, such as Amazon and Google, and large consulting companies such as CRA International and Iron Mountain.

"It is an exciting time at PPM and adding Ann to the team will help us build upon the momentum that has developed under Siobhan's leadership," said PPM's CEO, Clark Lindsay. "Her international experience and her background leading strategy for Fortune 500 firms in technology and life sciences will give us added depth of experience for a practice area that many businesses see as a must-have in their strategic planning moving forward."

As business leaders continue to reimagine a hybrid workplace model there is growing interest in making visits to the office an experience that enhances relationships and company culture in ways that improve employee productivity.

"I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and entrepreneurial team at PPM," said Ann. "The potential to make a real difference for businesses seeking to reimagine how they approach the workplace at a firm that has a proven track record of embracing a culture of innovation, diversity, and community engagement is inspiring."

Ann is the latest in a series of strategic leadership hires over the past two years as a result of the firm's rapid growth. Since the start of 2020, PPM has increased employment by 30% and expanded its presence across the U.S. and Canada. It expects to continue its expansion through 2022.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

