Pacific Program Management Appoints Mark Wanic President, Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the appointment of Mark Wanic to President, Chief Operating Officer, executing the company's business strategy and leading day-to-day operations. He will continue to work closely with company founder Clark Lindsay, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer leading overall strategy and vision for the firm.

Since joining PPM in 2021 as Chief Customer Solutions Officer, Wanic has grown the depth and diversity of PPM's client portfolio at an enterprise level, advancing the firm's short- and long-term business goals.

"Mark has operationalized critical strategic business objectives that have advanced our growth and enhanced our reputation in the industry, " said Lindsay. "In this new role, he will continue to lead the evolution of our service lines in key markets across North America, providing me the opportunity to focus on strategic acquisitions, innovations, and new technologies that will deepen our ability to serve the ever-evolving needs of our diverse client base."

In the past two years, PPM has expanded to 16 markets and seen double-digit growth in its client portfolio. Wanic has been instrumental in integrating the firm's service offerings to meet the fast-changing needs of corporate occupier clients.

"I am thrilled to take on this new leadership role with PPM," said Wanic. "Over the past few years, we have built a remarkable team that has elevated our client service and our brand across North America. I look forward to building upon that success as we continue to attract and retain superior professional talent that is key to our client delivery and our ability to contribute to the communities where we operate."

Wanic has over 30 years of experience recruiting, organizing, and leading diverse global organizations and teams. As Americas Head of Occupier Services at Cushman & Wakefield, Wanic managed the goals and financial performance of over 1,500 professionals as he led the firm's revenue growth, expanding relationships with more than 150 corporate clients. He also has held executive leadership positions at Fischer & Company, Paradigm Tax Group, CA, Inc., and Lucent Technologies, with experience across the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

