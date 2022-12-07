Pacific Program Management Appoints Vice President, West Region to Leadership Team

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the addition of Puja Kapur to its growing leadership team. Puja will report directly to the Chief Customer Solutions Officer, Mark Wanic, to expand and deepen new and existing customer relationships.

Puja Kapur joins PPM as VP of West Region

As the Vice President for the West Region, Puja has full P&L responsibility for the region and will be responsible for the sales execution of short-and long-term pipelines. In alignment with the firm's comprehensive national sales strategy, Puja will bring focus and vision to the opportunities and client relationships in some of the fastest-growing municipalities.

Puja joins PPM from IWG, where she led strategy for its global enterprise business in the North

America-West region. With nearly 20 years of strategic advisory and occupier leadership experience, Puja is recognized for her expertise in creating customized workplace solutions for enterprise clients, including Hewlett Packard, Google, Union Bank, and Salesforce.

"The complex demands on businesses to have a strategic, nimble approach to their real estate and workplace needs continue to grow," said Mark Wanic. "Puja's deep experience helping clients identify those needs and partnering with them to deliver stellar service will help our team continue to meet business where they are to create measurable solutions that improve operations, reduce costs, and create opportunities for increased productivity and retention."

As business leaders continue to define the future of work and reevaluate their real estate portfolios, there is growing interest in CRE program management strategies that specialize in understanding the lasting impact these decisions have on business success.

"I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and entrepreneurial team at PPM," said Puja. "The potential to make a difference for businesses needing a real strategy for their workplace and real estate portfolios has always inspired me. Working with such a diverse and talented team at PPM that is committed not only to approach their work with a culture of innovation but also a deep and authentic commitment to community engagement only adds to the value of that work."

Prior to her career at IMG, Puja worked with both CBRE and Ernst & Young, leading portfolio strategy. Throughout her career, she has completed over $2 billion in real estate projects for Fortune 500 and mid-cap/large-cap clients. Before embarking on her career in commercial real estate, Puja was an architect in India. In her free time, she enjoys applying her creative talent to mixed media arts and cooking.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

