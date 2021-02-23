Pacific Program Management Bolsters Leadership Across Country

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the addition of three new members to its leadership team. The new additions deepen PPM's commitment in three key national markets, including Washington, D.C., Seattle, and San Francisco, as it continues its national company expansion.

The Seattle-based commercial real estate program management firm has experienced rapid growth over the past year, in large part due to companies seeking new strategies for reimagining their workspaces as they plan their return to office.

PPM Adds New Leadership Across Country

Since the start of 2020, the firm has increased employment by 30% and expanded to two new geographic markets – New York City and Washington, D.C. According to senior leaders with the company, having experienced leadership that understands the unique needs of businesses in different markets is critical to delivering excellent client service. In addition, the company believes that clients across the country benefit when the company incorporates learnings from different markets to deliver strategic workspace solutions to meet the evolving needs of the workplace.

"I am excited to bring strong leadership to our expanding geographic markets of the caliber and talent these new additions bring to the team," said CEO Clark Lindsay. "They bring unparalleled expertise in their discipline and in their regions that enhance our ability to continue delivering integrated, personalized solutions to our clients. The localized leadership they bring to our strategic expansion will also provide a more personalized level of service and connection for our clients and employees."

The new additions to the PPM leadership team include:

James T. Cisneros, Senior Director, DC, East Coast Region: Jim Cisneros leads Pacific Program Management's Washington, D.C. business unit, as well as the East Coast Region, where he fosters and manages both client initiatives and relationships, driving new business development across all three service lines of workspace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services. He also focuses on return-to-office strategies, including the opportunities available through PPM's partner Losci.ai's workplace modeling. Jim has more than 30 years of experience leading operations, strategy, design, construction, and transactions, and has managed large corporate service teams across North America, Europe, and India.

Scott Bastiani, Director, Seattle: Scott Bastiani supports the growing national capital project management services for Pacific Program Management from its headquarters in Seattle. He is responsible for providing expert construction and design support to the team, developing PPM's partner network, as well as account leadership for larger projects. Scott brings more than 30 years of expertise in construction and development, means and methods, and mentoring and training younger professionals.

Kerri Chase, Associate Director, San Francisco: Kerri Chase leads Pacific Program Management's San Francisco business unit. She is responsible for existing, new client and industry relationships, consulting services, projects, and drives new business development for PPMs three service lines. She brings a holistic approach to her team, leveraging her diverse background. She joins the firm with 26 years of experience in architecture and design, third-party representation, and account project management in the U.S. and western Europe.

In addition to the three new members of the leadership team, Briana Zajac, was recently promoted from Associate Director to Director and is based in Seattle. A current member of the leadership team for over a year, Bri manages vast responsibilities supporting transition and relocation services serving a major online retailer based in Seattle.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines including workspace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

