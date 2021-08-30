Pacific Program Management Hires its First Chief Customer Solutions Officer to Lead Business Development Strategy

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 12-year history, Pacific Program Management (PPM) has hired a new senior leadership professional dedicated to customer relationships and business development for this growing commercial real estate program and project management firm. Mark Wanic joins PPM today as Chief Customer Solutions Officer (CCSO), responsible for growing and maturing PPM's client depth and diversity at an enterprise level, advancing the firm's short- and long-term business goals.

Wanic brings to PPM nearly 30 years of experience recruiting, organizing, and leading diverse global organizations and teams. His expertise has resulted in elevated client service, attraction and retention of superior professional talent, and the driving of significant business growth. Immediately prior to joining PPM, Wanic was the Chief Revenue Officer at Fischer & Company in Dallas, Texas where he was responsible for all business development, marketing, technology, lease administration, operations and human resources. During his tenure, he successfully secured new large corporate accounts and noteably increased overall technology revenue, among other achievements. Wanic has also held executive leadership positions at Paradigm Tax Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Lucent Technologies, and AT&T.

"Mark is joining our senior leadership team at a critical time in our evolution as a company," said CEO Clark Lindsay. "As PPM strategically expands into additional key markets across the country and beyond, his proven sales and marketing acumen, deep bench of national commercial real estate experience, and strong relationships in both the corporate world and commercial real estate sector will help amplify our value for organizations seeking opportunities to unlock the potential of their workspace."

Over the past three years, Seattle-based PPM has expanded its reach to the hub cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C., as well as 11 other locations across North America. The company has expertise in workspace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation management services.

"This is an exciting time to join a dynamic firm like PPM," said Wanic. "The commercial real estate industry is at the nexus of a pivotal moment in the changing culture of how and where people work, and PPM has the expertise and experience to help develop strategies for understanding and maximizing that changing culture. I look forward to expanding on the company's already industry leading platform for success."

Wanic earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Benedictine University. He has experience leading business development across the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including three years in the Netherlands as International Real Estate Director for Lucent Technologies' portfolio.

