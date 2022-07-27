Pacific Program Management Hires New CFO to Shape Fast-Growing CRE Firm's Financial Strategy

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) added Janiel Eggleston, a seasoned accounting and finance expert, to its executive leadership team.

Janiel Eggleston, a seasoned accounting and finance expert, joins PPM as CFO

A Seattle native, Eggleston graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Accounting and Business Management and has built an illustrious career over more than 20 years leading financial strategy for leading high-tech, retail, and health care firms as both an internal finance director and a consultant. Working with large public entities and private equity-backed and early-stage companies, Eggleston is adept at managing fast-growing firms like PPM.

Over the past two years, PPM has expanded its business across the country, and continues to bolster its senior leadership team with top talent. With a strategic focus on helping businesses reimagine their commercial real estate strategy and maximize the value of their capital projects and transition and relocation activities, PPM is fast becoming one of the country's go-to resources for the future of work.

"Adding Eggleston to the senior leadership team will help us maximize our financial strategy as we continue to expand and grow," said Clark Lindsay, PPM's CEO. "Her deep experience working with a diverse roster of clients across multiple industries and her ability to manage fast-growth in a changing business climate is critical at this stage of our evolution."

Prior to joining PPM, Eggleston held various roles at drugstore.com, before launching her own successful consulting practice in 2004. During that time, she led financial strategies for a diverse clientele, including ICO Global Communications, Navigating Cancer, Inc., F5, Imagen Capital Management, and FIRST Robotics, amongst others. Experienced in strategic financial planning, modeling and analysis, operational accounting, risk management, and financial reporting, she adds a deep bench of knowledge to the PPM team.

"I am thrilled to join such a dynamic company with big vision to rethink an industry and truly help its clients thrive," Eggleston said. "It's clear that PPM really does walk the talk when it comes to caring for its people and the community with one of the most diverse teams in the commercial real estate business and an award-winning commitment to philanthropy. Being a part of shaping the success of that vision and culture is an exciting next step in my career."

Eggleston begins her role as CFO on July 25 and will report directly to the CEO as the leader of PPM's current finance, accounting, and business intelligence teams. As part of the C-Suite level leadership, she will partner with the other executive leaders to drive success and sustainable growth for the firm.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.

