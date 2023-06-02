Pacific Program Management Promotes Bri Zajac to Senior Director

SEATTLE, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Bri Zajac to Senior Director for the firm's leading national high-tech online retail client. Zajac will be responsible for the account's team and product leadership, including strategic direction, financial health, and business development.

Zajac has been with PPM since 2019 and most recently served as the account's National Director, Delivery Services.

"Bri has risen through the ranks quickly here, continually proving herself as a charismatic, engaging leader who is keenly focused on both results for her clients and mentorship and encouragement for her colleagues," said Mark Wanic, PPM President and COO. "Her enthusiasm and tenacity will help ensure PPM continues to realize its business goals and build upon our tremendous momentum."

With a background in facilities, operations, and commercial real estate project management that spans more than 15 years, Zajac most recently led transition and relocation services for PPM's largest and most complex national client.

"I am excited to step into this new leadership role," Zajac added. "Being a part of such a dynamic, entrepreneurial leadership team that also deeply values people and the communities where we work makes PPM a truly special place."

Over the past three years, PPM has grown its national team and expanded to 16 new markets. With a focus on workplace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services, PPM's growth continues to be anchored by serving clients whose evolving use of commercial real estate requires an innovative, people-centric approach.

"Bri is a great representation of our firm's commitment to unlocking the limitless potential of our people and our clients," said CEO, Clark Lindsay. "I am excited to see her impact as we continue to build upon our national growth."

Zajac begins her new role on June 1, 2023, and will be based in PPM's Seattle office.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

