Pacific Program Management Promotes Guy Faretra to National Director, Delivery Services

SEATTLE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Guy Faretra to National Director, Delivery Services for the firm's leading national high-tech online retail client. Reporting to Bri Zajac, who was recently promoted to Senior Director for the account, Faretra will be responsible for leading and setting the direction for a team of associate directors and varying levels of project managers working on this account.

Faretra joined PPM in 2022 and most recently served as an associate director for the same account.

"Guy is an authentic and empathetic leader who understands the complex challenges of a transition and relocation program," said Zajac. "This promotion is well-deserved, and we are all excited to see how Guy's ability to support and grow his teammates will continue to serve both PPM and our clients."

With over 15 years of professional experience in the industry and a lifetime of personal experience watching his family members help create the Boston skyline, Faretra is a proven client-focused, goal-oriented leader.

"This is an exciting opportunity to step into more leadership opportunities at PPM and continue to be a part of a dynamic organization on the cutting edge of the future of commercial real estate," Faretra said.

With continuous growth over the past several years, PPM has made a commitment to invest from within, providing leadership opportunities for team members to stretch their skills and realize their potential. With a focus on workplace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services, PPM's growth continues to be anchored by serving clients whose evolving use of commercial real estate requires an innovative, people-centric approach.

Faretra began his new role on June 1 and will be located in PPM's Dallas office.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

