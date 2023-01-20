SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region, leading the company's business strategy and client relationships for the region. She will work closely with Mark Wanic, PPM's Chief Officer of Client Solutions, to bring focus and vision to the opportunities and client relationships in cities across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest in alignment with PPM's expansion strategy across the U.S. and Canada.

Pacific Program Management promotes Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region

Since joining PPM in 2018, Yencho has led growth in the Eastern U.S. for one of the firm's prominent technology clients, seeding 15 new cities across the U.S. for PPM. She also established the New York Office in 2020, with additional satellites in Washington, D.C. and Boston, and helped facilitate a cross-organizational approach to integrated service lines.

"Sandra's proven ability to understand client needs has helped deepen our relationships in a competitive and dynamic commercial real estate market," said Wanic. "In this new role, she will further drive successful business development strategy across the region, building upon a proven approach that helps companies maximize the use of their real estate portfolio to enhance productivity, improve employee retention, and reduce unnecessary overhead costs."

With 20 years of architecture, real estate strategy, and commercial interior project management experience, Sandra's background uniquely enables her to lead teams that deliver intelligent, value-driven solutions to clients' specific real estate and facility operation objectives.

"I welcome the opportunity to provide leadership for a firm that continues to pioneer new thinking in workplace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services," Yencho said. "I am ready to deepen our roots on the east coast and expand our reach and relationships."

Prior to joining PPM, Yencho was with Mace North America, where she led project management teams and workplace effectiveness consulting. She also worked as an architect in building experiential spaces for firms like Gensler, Perkins+Will, and Ayers Saint Gross. With more than 20 years of design and construction industry leadership experience, Yencho has completed projects across the U.S., Canada, and internationally for global industry leaders in technology, media, finance, and professional services companies.

Active in serving her clients as well as the larger CRE industry, Yencho serves in CoreNet's New York Chapter as Vice Chair of the Strategy Planning Committee and Women's Leadership Committee. She is completing her CoreNet Master of Corporate Real Estate (MCR) and is committed to advancing mentorship opportunities within the CRE profession.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workspace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes space without people has no value.

Media Contacts:

Katie Boyens

[email protected]

Heidi Happonen

206.915.7551

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Program Management