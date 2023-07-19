Pacific Program Management Promotes Two Senior Leaders

News provided by

Pacific Program Management

19 Jul, 2023, 08:47 ET

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Teal Jarzyna and Briggs Porter to new senior leadership positions. In addition to her leadership role serving one of PPM's largest clients, Jarzyna is taking on the role of Director of Transition and Relocation Management. Porter will serve as the Director of Capital Project Management.

Jarzyna joined PPM in 2015 and has been instrumental in shaping the Transition and Relocation services critical to the needs of PPM's clients.

Continue Reading
Briggs Porter appointed to new senior leadership position at PPM, taking on the role of Director of Capital Project Management.
Briggs Porter appointed to new senior leadership position at PPM, taking on the role of Director of Capital Project Management.
Teal Jarzyna appointed to new senior leadership position at PPM, taking on the role of Director of Transition and Relocation Management
Teal Jarzyna appointed to new senior leadership position at PPM, taking on the role of Director of Transition and Relocation Management

"Teal has continually proven herself as a dynamic leader, equally focused on results for her clients and the success of her team," said Mark Wanic, PPM President and COO. "She embodies our people-centered approach, and her background leading Fortune 100 CRM clients helps inform the culture we embrace to help all people realize their fullest potential." 

Porter joined PPM in 2022 and brings over 20 years of diverse project management experience, having worked for general contractors, property owners, developers, and corporate clients across North America. As the Director of PPM's Capital Project Management business unit, he provides project management services for tenants and property owners from early design development through construction, commissioning, and project closeout.

"Briggs has been a fantastic addition to the PPM team and has a proven ability to build immediate trust with his clients and his team members—a vital quality needed in CRM and in business success," added Wanic.  

The promotion of both Jaryzna and Briggs comes at a time of tremendous growth for PPM. Over the past three years, PPM has grown its national team and expanded to 16 new markets. With a focus on Workplace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management, PPM's growth continues to be anchored by serving clients whose evolving use of commercial real estate requires an innovative, people-centric approach. 

About Pacific Program Management
PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with locations across the nation. Serving mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, PPM offers three integrated service lines: Workplace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management. Since 2009, PPM has helped its clients reimagine the potential of people and space with a personalized, people-centric approach that recognizes that space without people has no value.

Media Contacts
Ron Houghtaling
[email protected] 

Heidi Happonen
[email protected]
206.915.7551

SOURCE Pacific Program Management

Also from this source

Pacific Program Management Promotes Guy Faretra to National Director, Delivery Services

Pacific Program Management Promotes Bri Zajac to Senior Director

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.