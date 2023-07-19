Pacific Program Management Promotes Two Senior Leaders

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Teal Jarzyna and Briggs Porter to new senior leadership positions. In addition to her leadership role serving one of PPM's largest clients, Jarzyna is taking on the role of Director of Transition and Relocation Management. Porter will serve as the Director of Capital Project Management.

Jarzyna joined PPM in 2015 and has been instrumental in shaping the Transition and Relocation services critical to the needs of PPM's clients.

"Teal has continually proven herself as a dynamic leader, equally focused on results for her clients and the success of her team," said Mark Wanic, PPM President and COO. "She embodies our people-centered approach, and her background leading Fortune 100 CRM clients helps inform the culture we embrace to help all people realize their fullest potential."

Porter joined PPM in 2022 and brings over 20 years of diverse project management experience, having worked for general contractors, property owners, developers, and corporate clients across North America. As the Director of PPM's Capital Project Management business unit, he provides project management services for tenants and property owners from early design development through construction, commissioning, and project closeout.

"Briggs has been a fantastic addition to the PPM team and has a proven ability to build immediate trust with his clients and his team members—a vital quality needed in CRM and in business success," added Wanic.

The promotion of both Jaryzna and Briggs comes at a time of tremendous growth for PPM. Over the past three years, PPM has grown its national team and expanded to 16 new markets. With a focus on Workplace Consulting, Capital Project Management, and Transition and Relocation Management, PPM's growth continues to be anchored by serving clients whose evolving use of commercial real estate requires an innovative, people-centric approach.

