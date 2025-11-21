Pacific Quest Introduces Enhanced Three-Day Residential Program for Families

"PQ Family Intensive" brings residents and their loved ones together in Pacific Quest's unique blend of conventional treatment and safe, impactful outdoor experiences.

HILO, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Quest, a mental health treatment center whose whole-person approach combines traditional therapy with uplifting outdoor experiences, has enhanced its PQ Family Intensive, a retreat-style program that deepens healing and helps repair emotional bonds between residents and their family members. Open to current families and select alumni, the newly enhanced initiative comprises three full days of family-focused therapy, shared experiences and meaningful outings that align with Pacific Quest's signature combination of individualized therapy and connection with nature.

The PQ Family Intensive program commences even before loved ones arrive at Pacific Quest's campus in Hilo, Hawaii. To maximize the effectiveness of the three days spent onsite, three hourlong virtual sessions serve to familiarize family members with Pacific Quest's proven, differentiating approach, and help set communications guidelines and healthy boundaries for all participants.

Once onsite, the residential program reflects Pacific Quest's foundational principle: that connective outdoor experiences and sound psychiatric science can combine for an effective "nature meets nurture" approach to treatment. The enhanced PQ Family Intensive program includes a series of guided family therapy and coaching sessions, timeline mapping and parent processing groups, interspersed with meaningful outings, experiential activities like the Aloha ʻĀina' (Hawaiian for "love of the land"), and shared meals.

Following the residential program, an additional three hourlong virtual sessions guide residents and family members through what amounts to an emotional debrief, helping them process their progress and set healthy interaction parameters for the immediate future.

The enhanced PQ Family Intensive is an expansion of Pacific Quest's other effective efforts that bring families into their loved ones' treatment. With many families pointing to such efforts as a turning point in the overall healing journey, the newer, more comprehensive program leans into this success.

"Family Intensives provide an optimal therapeutic environment to create accelerated growth and long-lasting healing for the family," said Dr. Rob Gent, Chief Clinical Officer at Pacific Quest. "Our enhanced program now gives families an extra day of learning, guidance and support."

With more adolescents and young adults experiencing anxiety, depression and other developmental disruptions, the idea that healing isn't a one-size-fits-all process has firmly taken root. To that end, Pacific Quest's unique approach blends residential therapy with immersive yet non-intensive nature experiences. Such programs can be structured to guide adolescents and young adults through a comprehensive healing journey – from stabilization and insight-building to lasting personal growth – while also engaging families through inclusive parallel efforts.

Pacific Quest's program combines psychiatrists practicing sound mental health science with naturopathic physicians guiding residents through safe, impactful outdoor experiences. The overall idea is simple: somewhere between this "best of both worlds" approach lies a regimen ideally suited for an individual's specific mental health and life challenge needs. Role modeling, relationship building, and a culture of individual expression all play supporting roles, toward the goal of empowering youths to develop self-awareness, emotional regulation, and resilience – key foundations for lifelong success.

Established in 2004 Pacific Quest's stated mission is to provide evidence-based treatment for families of adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii in their Licensed Therapeutic Living Programs (TLP). Their individualized approach to mental health treatment is focused on treating anxiety, depression, isolation, low self-esteem, and trauma. www.pacificquest.org

