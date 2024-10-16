PACIFIC RAIL SERVICES WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 170

Nearly Two Dozen Workers Secure Union Representation

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After moving quickly to organize, 21 workers at Pacific Rail Services have joined Teamsters Local 170.

"It was clear this group had the toughness and tenacity to be Teamsters from the day we started organizing," said Shannon George, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 170. "We can't wait to get them the better pay and benefits that come with being part of our union."

Pacific Rail Services formally recognized Teamsters Local 170 as the bargaining representative for this group of workers after an overwhelming number of them submitted union authorization cards.

These nearly two dozen jockeys, crane operators, and programmers play a key part in keeping Pacific Rail Services running. They joined the Teamsters to be well-represented in a union and to secure stronger health and retirement benefits.

"One thing I've learned working in this industry for 26 years is that if you want a fair contract and good representation on the job, you should join the Teamsters," said Joe Bembenek, a programmer at Pacific Rail Services. "I was a Teamster years ago, and I'm excited to be one again so my co-workers and I can make our voices heard."

Teamsters Local 170 represents workers in industries including public service, transportation, grocery, sand and gravel, beer and liquor, construction, warehouse, bread and bakery, and more. For more information, visit teamsterslocal170.com.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 170