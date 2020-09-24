Pacific Resources Announces Chris Judd as CEO and Ken Vaughan as President

Judd becomes the company's third chief executive, assuming responsibility from Paul Barden. Barden has been a leader at Pacific Resources for 20 years. During his ten years as CEO, he led the company's growth to over a 400% increase in revenue. With this change in leadership, Barden will continue to be an advisor to Pacific Resources in addition to his new leadership role with Brown & Brown Insurance.

For the past eight years as Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Resources, Judd has been responsible for consulting service operations, delivery and strategy and Vaughan has been overseeing client service operations and distribution, as well as the company's global business. Both Judd and Vaughan have nearly 30 years of consulting and executive leadership experience in non-medical employee benefits.

"For the past eight years, Chris Judd and Ken Vaughan have worked as part of our leadership team and have helped our organization grow into the diverse company it is today. I'm confident that Chris will continue to push Pacific Resources in the same positive trajectory that we've been accustomed to over the last ten years," Barden said. "Chris' strong relationships with our clients and teammates, along with his understanding of our markets and strategy, creates a seamless transition for everyone. All while enhancing our value proposition that we already offer our clients."

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Judd said: "I'm excited to lead an organization comprised of exceptional teammates. We will continue to serve clients at the highest levels, while finding new opportunities to help them meet their challenges. Our outlook for continued growth is very promising."

About Pacific Resources:

Pacific Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., is a leading independent employee benefits advisory firm that works with Fortune-ranked and other large companies. For over four decades, Pacific Resources' evidence-based insights have shaped innovative employee benefit solutions, helping companies get the most value from their benefit plans, and positively impacting the lives of millions of employees and their families. For more information, visit us online at http://www.pacresbenefits.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.:

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

