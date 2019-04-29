Pacific Retail Capital Partners and the Butterfly Effect redefine philanthropy through inspiring artwork

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP), in partnership with Butterfly Effect (BE), has launched an interactive art experience across multiple shopping centers to inspire charitable giving. Part of a nationwide Women's History Month initiative, the partnership involves "Social Butterflies" taking flight at Pacific Retail properties and benefits local women's organizations.

Founded by Tasha Wahl, the Butterfly Effect is a movement dedicated to redefining philanthropy by providing people with the opportunity to give to causes that are meaningful to them. Stemming from the term butterfly effect, the phenomenon whereby a small, local change in a complex system can have large effects elsewhere, the Butterfly Effect starts with a painted butterfly with a 12-foot wingspan. A ripple effect of contagious generosity then begins by encouraging passersby to take a photo with the butterfly and share it to social media, tagging a charity of their choice. Then BE donates on their behalf. This concept has resulted in more than $100,000 raised for over 400 charities worldwide.

"I'm honored to partner with Pacific Retail," says Wahl. "The mission of the Butterfly Effect is to amplify great causes in communities around the world by harnessing the power of art and social media. Pacific Retail's collaboration offers our participants the ability to 'Be the Change' in 8 diverse communities at once. That's the power of collaborative partnership in real time - with ripple effects that will last for months if not years."

No stranger to supporting the arts, PRCP's Eastridge Center was selected as the honoree for the 2018 Business Support for the Arts award by the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the Arts Commission. PRCP's Santa Barbara asset, Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants, was named the recipient of the 2018 Business in Art award for its "outstanding support of arts activity in the community, creating a stronger, more vibrant arts environment in Santa Barbara." And in Sandy, Utah, Pacific Retail successfully established a private/public partnership that allowed for a Mural Program at The Shops at South Town.

"We believe it is important to support artists and the arts in our communities. By using creativity to encourage interaction with art while inspiring charitable giving at the same time, we have the opportunity to create positive change by bringing people together for something bigger than themselves," says Najla Kayyem, Senior Vice President of Marketing for PRCP.

A unique collection of butterflies has been painted at eight Pacific Retail centers. Designed uniquely with the communities that surround them in mind, Social Butterflies can be found at Broadway Commons in Hicksville, New York; Colonie Center in Albany, New York; Eastridge Center in San Jose, California; Military Circle in Norfolk, Virginia; The Shops at Montebello in Montebello, California; Northpark in Ridgeland, Mississippi; Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in Santa Barbara, California and the Shops at South Town in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This visually stunning movement has over 200 installations across the United States. For more information, visit https://butterflyeffectbethechange.com/ or search hashtags #BroadwayButterfly, #ColonieButterfly, #EastridgeMurals, #MilitaryCircleButterfly, #NorthparkButterfly, #MontebelloMariposa, or #PaseoPlaces on social media.

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of large open-air and enclosed shopping centers, with more than $1.5 billion in retail assets presently under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, developing, and asset management of retail real estate with a proven track record of repositioning properties. PRCP strategically manages over 10 million square feet of retail destinations. The executive team has over 150 years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of retail investors, retailers, and consumers.

