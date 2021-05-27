Pacific Roots Introduces Wellness and Pleasure Line Products Infused With CBD

WINDERMERE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Roots is making a name for themselves as a leader in the CBD space by launching a new line of finished CBD products. Their CBD Wellness Line and CBD Pleasure Line were developed as a way to add more unique hemp products for their consumers.

Introducing a new line of premium CBD finished products, Pacific Roots is quickly becoming a popular company for those looking for unique CBD experiences. "Pacific Roots was born out of a global vision for well-living," reports President Brandon Manikowski. "We try to deliver to this crowd with some of the best and most unique hemp products in the world."

"Pacific Roots stands out from the rest because we focus on quality above everything else. Each product is 3rd-party tested for potency and purity, with the oversight of a Medical Director to ensure health and wellness in every formula," says CEO of Pacific Roots, Tamar Hill.

The two most unique products that Pacific Roots is launching as part of their Wellness Line and Pleasure Line are hemp cigarettes and CBD infused suppositories. Pacific Roots pure CBD cigarettes are made with a touch of naturally occurring botanical pineapple express terpenes. Consumers love them because they look and feel like a typical cigarette but are entirely free of tobacco and nicotine.

Suppositories, on the other hand, are sweeping the nation as a healthy way to deliver CBD to your most sensitive areas. Pacific Roots hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally, or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. The CBD in these fast-acting suppositories goes directly into the bloodstream giving them a distinct advantage in the quick onset of the CBD effects.

Pacific Roots Wellness Line was specifically created for healthcare practitioners. The Wellness Line consists of CBD suppositories, patches, muscle cream, and CBD oil tinctures. "We work with several medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, physical therapists, pharmacists, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, and other holistic healthcare providers," says CEO Tamar Hill.

On the side, Pacific Roots Pleasure Line is designed to meet the needs of people who are looking to CBD for their most intimate moments. The Pleasure Line is perfect for those looking for a sensual alternative and consists of CBD suppositories, personal lubricant, and CBD cigarettes.

"We help thousands of people nationwide, and we take tremendous pride in our work," says Pacific Roots President Brandon Manikowski. "With lab experts, experienced farmers, and a team of people who really understand what goes into making a great CBD product, you can trust that you're getting high quality no matter which unique product of ours you use."

To learn more, go to www.pacificroots.com. For general Pacific Roots inquiries contact [email protected], and for wholesale inquiries contact [email protected]. You can follow Pacific Roots on Facebook and Instagram @PacificRootsCBD.

About Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots supplies the highest quality CBD finished products to four major markets: healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail, and CBD retail.

