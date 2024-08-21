Pacific School of Religion Confronts AI and Christian Nationalism in Hybrid Lecture Series

Bay Area Innovators and Theologians Unit in Free Public Lectures to Address 21st Century Challenges

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific School of Religion (PSR), a progressive and interdenominational theological seminary, today announced its 2024 Earl Lecture Series entitled 'Disruptive AI, Christian Nationalism, and Democracy' beginning September 17. With AI developing rapidly and the Christian Nationalism movement on the rise, PSR aims to equip spiritual leaders, activists, and professionals with the tools to address these cross-points effectively.

AI raises contentious ethical and moral concerns against the backdrop of rising Christian nationalism. Post this The Holbrook Building on Pacific School of Religion campus in Berkeley, CA (PRNewsfoto/Pacific School of Religion)

Featured speakers Dr. John Robichaux, Executive Director for UC Berkeley's Coleman Fung Institute, and Dr. Susan Abraham, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of PSR, will explore the relationship of AI and religion, the risks each poses to democracy, and the potential of both for marginalized and faith-based communities.

The free and public four-week series will be delivered both face-to-face and online and includes lectures and a screening of the documentary film, Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy. Extending the 157-yearlong legacy of PSR's engagement in social justice concerns, this series is a continuation of the historic Earl Lectures in which public figures like Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, Elie Wiesel, and Theodore Roosevelt graced the platform.

"At Pacific School of Religion, we're called to engage with these current issues through the frameworks of redemptive social justice," said Rev. Dr. David Vásquez-Levy, President of PSR. "With AI raising contentious debate of ethical and moral concerns and the backdrop of rising Christian nationalism, our aim is to outline the possibilities that religion and technology offer for leveraging human capacity to create a world where all can thrive."

Series and screening are free and open to the public. Learn more and register at PSR.edu/AI.

About Pacific School of Religion

Founded in 1866, Pacific School of Religion (PSR) is a progressive Christian seminary, graduate school, and center for leadership development and social impact. PSR transforms individuals and communities through a flexible, stackable curriculum and a collaborative, lifelong learning ecosystem powered by diversity.

PSR offers multiple, flexible options for anyone looking to build spiritually grounded leadership skills; or learn from wisdom-based traditions. In addition to PSR's Master of Divinity (MDiv), Master of Theological Studies (MTS), Master of Social Transformation (MAST), and Doctor of Ministry (DMin) programs we also offer Graduate Certificates including Sexuality and Religion and Spirituality and Social Change. Courses can also be completed through the Ignite Institute and our Theological Education for Leadership (TEL) programs. PSR is also home to the Center for LGBTQ and Gender Studies in Religion (CLGS), the first seminary-based LGBTQ+ Center.

PSR is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Association of Theological Schools (ATS).

PSR: Unafraid Since 1866

