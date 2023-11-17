Pacific Science Center Opens Sensory Lounge

Sensory Lounge Latest of Sensory-Friendly Initiatives at Pacific Science Center

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) opens its first sensory-focused space today. The Sensory Lounge provides a quiet space for guests of diverse abilities and is the latest in a series of sensory-friendly initiatives at PacSci. PacSci worked with Sensory Access to develop the space, which will continue to evolve over time based on guest interactions.

"We are committed to both enabling access for all and modeling the process of science through our exhibits—exploring and trying out new resources for this region's diverse communities are at the intersection," said Isabelle Heyward, Director of Exhibits at Pacific Science Center.

The Sensory Lounge provides a calm space for guests to decompress, regroup, and engage their brain in new ways. The space and its offerings will continuously change over time based on guest interactions with future plans for sound mitigation via sound baffling, wall textures, and wall modifications; audio to facilitate meditative states; light effects; accessibility-focused furniture; and interactives that facilitate experiences with different brain-wave states.

"It is so exciting to see how committed Pacific Science Center is to becoming even more inclusive!" said Dr. Daniela Ferdico, Director of Sensory Access.

In addition to the new Sensory Lounge, Pacific Science Center offers sensory-friendly camp options; provides sensory kits to guests on-site; and has hosted free, sensory-friendly Exploration for All events throughout the year since 2015.

Camps

Since 2019, PacSci's award-winning camps have offered sensory-friendly options. Sensory-friendly camps are adapted for children with sensory processing difficulties and feature lower camper-to-staff ratios; reduced noise; quiet zones; a sensory toolbox; supported transition times; and auditory and kinesthetic-tactile activities that maximize the ability to relax, learn, and play. Trainings are held to ensure PacSci staff are providing the best experience possible, and campers' aides have the option to attend alongside campers. Scholarships are also available to ensure accessibility for campers of all backgrounds.

Sensory Kits

PacSci provides sensory kits to guests at no additional charge. Kits include noise cancelling headphones, earplugs, various fidgets, sand timers, sunglasses, coloring activity books, and more.

Exploration for All

Taking place throughout the year, Exploration for All is a free event open to community members with sensory needs. Guests can experience PacSci during special opening hours without heavy crowds and with softened lighting and reduced visual stimulation and noise levels. Since January 2015, over 6,200 visits by community members have been made. Exploration for All is generously supported by Safeco Insurance.

PacSci's sensory-friendly initiatives are in line with its commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, accessibility, and representation. Visit PacSci.org to learn more about available accessibility resources before your next visit.

