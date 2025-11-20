Pacific Science Center to Premiere IMAX Documentary, Wild Rescue, with Executive Producer Q&A

Wild Rescue takes audiences behind the scenes at California's Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, which rescues and rehabilitates injured, orphaned, and sick wildlife before returning them to their natural habitats. The film captures compelling stories of animal rescues, state-of-the-art veterinary care, and successful releases back into the wild along California's central coast.

"This film captures the heart of what we do at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network," said Ariana Katovich, Executive Director of SBWCN and Executive Producer of Wild Rescue. "It's not just a story about animals—it's a story about our community's compassion, our resilience, and our shared wild home. Although Wild Rescue takes place in one local wildlife center, it tells a story that's shared around the world."

Produced by Cosmic Picture, Wild Rescue joins a legacy of award-winning IMAX® and giant-screen productions that inspire environmental awareness and social impact. Past Cosmic Picture films include Superpower Dogs, Extreme Weather, and Jane Goodall – Reasons for Hope.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network operates a 5,500-square-foot Wildlife Hospital in the foothills of Goleta, California, completed in 2022. The facility includes a full-time veterinarian, state-of-the-art CT machine, and specialized treatment spaces for songbirds, seabirds, and mammals. The organization cares for over 4,000 animals annually, representing roughly 200 different species.

PREMIERE EVENT DETAILS

Saturday's special screening will feature a 15–20 minute presentation by Katovich, followed by the film and a Q&A session to address and answer audience questions. This exclusive early showing provides audiences with the opportunity to see the documentary before its general release. You will hear directly from a producer about the making of the film and the science behind wildlife rehabilitation.

Event Schedule:

Doors open: 11:00 a.m.





Program starts: 11:30 a.m.





Film starts: 11:50 a.m.





Q&A: 12:35 p.m.

Tickets:

Pacific Science Center Members: Free admission, first come, first served at the door





Non-Members: $5, available at the door while supplies last

Katovich joined SBWCN in 2017, bringing extensive experience in management, strategy, and nonprofit leadership. As Executive Director, she successfully managed a capital campaign to build the organization's new wildlife hospital and launched its first veterinary program. She holds a J.D. from the Santa Barbara Colleges of Law and a B.A. from UC Santa Barbara.

For more information about Pacific Science Center and Wild Rescue, visit https://pacificsciencecenter.org/events/wild-rescue and https://www.wildwelcome.com/wild-rescue-movie. To learn more about Cosmic Picture, visit https://www.cosmicpicture.com

