Pacific Shoring Products Acquires Xterra Trench Shields to Provide Full Line of Trench Safety Equipment

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today that Pacific Shoring Products, a leading aluminum trench safety products manufacturer, has acquired Pasadena, Texas-based Xterra Trench Shields.

The combination of the two companies creates one of the largest trench safety products manufacturers in the United States, now with a full line of both steel and aluminum safety products. Huron Capital invested in Pacific Shoring through its Flex Equity fund in 2019.

Xterra Trench Shields was established in 2017 and has quickly grown to be a leading national manufacturer of trench safety products. Xterra offers both steel and aluminum trench safety products but has focused primarily on trench shields, slide rail and steel framed aluminum boxes.

"We are pleased to have joined forces with Pacific Shoring Products," said Tim Christian, former President of Xterra and newly named Executive VP for Pacific Shoring Products. "Our shared values include a focus on servicing our customers, business integrity, and expertise in trench safety made this an easy transition. We look forward to promoting our full product line to the entire industry."

Huron Flex Equity has now completed non-control equity investments in five companies and continues to evaluate additional opportunities to help business owners accomplish a variety of growth and liquidity goals.

"Xterra is an exciting investment for us because the company complements Pacific Shoring and will accelerate the growth of the platform through expanded capabilities in the aluminum trench safety products space," said Tony Pulice, Partner at Huron Capital.

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Founded in 1999, Huron Capital has successfully established six private equity funds with aggregate committed capital exceeding $1.8 billion and invested in over 200 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Pacific Shoring Products

Pacific Shoring, LLC was founded in 2005 and is one of the leading manufacturers of shoring equipment in the United States. Pacific Shoring designs, builds and tests all its products at its manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa, California. Pacific Shoring is dedicated to producing quality shoring and shield products, rigorously tested to the highest standards. Pacific Shoring's in-house design team, with vast experience in the underground shoring industry and produces the ideal custom assembly solutions for our customers. For more information, please visit: www.pacificshoring.com

