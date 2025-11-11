Pacific Software Inc Announces Exclusive Partnership with SpectroChip Global

DANA POINT, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Pacific Software Inc. (OTC: PFSF), today announced the closing of its transaction (the "Transaction") acquiring all outstanding shares of 10763942 Canada Inc. (dba. PurMinds NeuroPharma, "PurMinds"). The common stock is now quoted on the OTC market platform.The PurMinds management team has assumed leadership roles and is considering a corporate name change to PurMinds Enterprises pending approval by FINRA. Further details will be announced as they become available.

In addition, PurMinds today unveiled an exclusive global partnership with SpectroChip Inc. and SpectroChip Global Inc. ("SpectroChip"), marking a major milestone in its precision neuromedicine strategy.

Under the agreement, PurMinds will integrate its expertise in precision neuromedicine research, particularly biomarker discovery and multi-omics studies, with SpectroChip's groundbreaking photonic chip-based diagnostic technology. Together, they aim to develop rapid, intelligent, and cost-effective point-of-care testing (POCT) solutions, bringing hospital-grade diagnostics with universal LFIA compatibility to the patients' bedside—empowering patients with faster, more personalized care anywhere in the world.

"This partnership represents a sustainable new revenue pathway, with near-term revenue generation expected to begin in 2026," said Janet Qi, Founder and CEO of PurMinds. "It also underscores our commitment to advancing the future of precision neuromedicine—building a 4P medicine (predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory) healthcare ecosystem. Moreover, the development of this diagnostic platform will strengthen our own small molecule clinical programs by providing better tools for patient stratification and monitoring as well as longitudinal health data collection and analysis, enabling faster timelines, lower costs, and higher clinical trial success rates."

"SpectroChip is committed to leading the future of point-of-care diagnostics," said Dr. Kevin Ko, Founder and Inventor of SpectroChip technology. "Our collaboration with PurMinds enables us to focus on continued advancement of our POCT and data-driven diagnostic platform, while leveraging PurMinds' deep expertise in clinical biomarker validation and therapeutic development. Together, we aim to redefine the frontier of precision diagnostics and accelerate the evolution of intelligent, accessible healthcare."

About PurMindsTM

PurMinds NeuroPharma is an innovative neuromedicine company developing breakthrough solutions for neurological and psychiatric disorders through a precision medicine approach. PurMinds operates a de-risked business model featuring: (A) short- and mid-term revenue through exclusive development and distribution of precision diagnostic solutions based on SpectroChip's photonic chip-based POCT platform; and (B) long-term value creation through novel therapeutics that promote neuroplasticity and modulate neuroinflammation.

The company's clinical pipeline includes both psychoactive compounds (e.g., psilocybin) and proprietary non-hallucinogenic small molecules that restore neuronal functions and can address multiple clinical indications with significant unmet patient needs. PurMinds has developed unique IP assets, proprietary formulations, and partnerships with world-leading research and clinical institutions.

For more information, visit www.PurMinds.com.

About SpectroChip

SpectroChip has developed the world's first-of-its-kind photonic chip-based point-of-care testing (POCT) diagnostic platform—integrating the capabilities of spectrophotometry, chromatography, and lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA) into a fingernail-sized chip. The platform offers laboratory-grade precision, portability, universal compatibility, and cloud-based data integration for applications across healthcare, animal health, environmental monitoring, food safety, and agriculture. Developed and manufactured in Taiwan after over two decades of R&D and production optimization, SpectroChip is redefining rapid diagnostics and powering the AI-enabled future of global healthcare.

For more information, visit www.spectrochips.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to PurMinds™ future business plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "anticipated", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions and include, but are not limited to: the ability of PurMinds™ to secure patent protection; the regulatory environment in which PurMinds™ operates; the ability of PurMinds™ to carry out its business plans and unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; trends in the future use of psychedelics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Pacific Software Inc.